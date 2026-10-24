Bigg Boss 20: Scout OP’s girlfriend Kaashvi to appear on Rohit Shetty’s Weekend Ka Vaar amid his closeness with Love Gill

Scout OP and Love Gill’s bond has become a major talking point on Bigg Boss 20. Now, Scout’s girlfriend Kaashvi Hiranandani is reportedly set to address the issue during Rohit Shetty’s Weekend Ka Vaar that could change the game. Here's what we know.

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Scout OP’s girlfriend Kaashvi to appear on Weekend Ka Vaar (PC: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 20 has been keeping viewers hooked with its share of arguments, unexpected friendships, and personal revelations. However, one equation inside the house has been attracting a lot of attention in recent weeks. Scout OP and Love Gill have grown increasingly close, leading to questions about their bond both inside and outside the house. With their interactions becoming a talking point among viewers on the internet, the matter is now expected to come up during the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar. Scout’s girlfriend, Kaashvi Hiranandani, is reportedly set to appear on the show, bringing his personal life into the spotlight. With Rohit Shetty hosting the weekend episode, viewers can expect some difficult questions and emotional conversation.

Bigg Boss 20: Scout OP’s girlfriend Kaashvi to appear on Weekend Ka Vaar

Scout OP’s girlfriend Kaashvi Hiranandani is expected to appear during the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode to address Scout OP’s behaviour and his equation with Love Gill. Her reported appearance comes after several viral moments between the two contestants sparked discussions among viewers and on social media as well.

Kaashvi is expected to speak about how Scout’s actions inside the house have affected his image outside. In a reported emotional moment, she tells him, “I know this isn’t who you are, but I’m finding it difficult to defend you.”

WEEKEND KA VAAR UPDATE! #Kashvi told Scout, “I know this isn’t who you are, but I’m finding it difficult to defend you!” She advised him, “You didn’t come here to play for others. It’s time to play for yourself and stay away from emotional drama!” She also assured Scout that she would support him till the very end and she also praised #YungDSA #BiggBoss20 #ScoutOP #BB20 — #BigBoss_Tak (@sdhtkdhs) October 23, 2026

Scout OP’s girlfriend, Kaashvi Hiranandani, may appear on Bigg Boss 20’s Weekend Ka Vaar amid the ongoing controversy, as per the latest reports. However, an official announcement from the makers is still awaited.

Bigg Boss 20: Scout OP and Love Gill controversy

Scout OP and Love Gill controversy has grabbed attention after their close bond and physical interactions inside the Bigg Boss 20 house sparked debate among viewers. ScoutOP’s remarks about his changing feelings for Love, despite reportedly being in a relationship with gaming creator Kashvi Hiranandani, triggered online criticism.

In the new Bigg Boss 20 Weekend Ka Vaar promo, Rohit Shetty points to Scout OP massaging Love Gill’s feet, hands, and neck, and other tquestioning whether such behaviour is appropriate given how their relationship is being perceived outside the house. Scout defends his actions by saying that he also helps other contestants, including Mahhi Vij.

Will Kaashvi’s appearance change Scout OP and Love Gill’s equation?

If Kaashvi Hiranandani appears on Bigg Boss 20 as reported, the conversation could become an important moment for Scout OP, who will have to consider how his actions are being viewed beyond the Bigg Boss 20 house. It could also put Love Gill in an uncomfortable position, particularly after they both have said that they have a sibling bond, however their clips and videos from the live feed is something which some viewers are also finding it difficult to watch.

Kaashvi witness the scout-luv scene in Bigg Boss and her reaction says it all and moments later, she suddenly ends her livestream. Scout It’s Done Bro https://t.co/dazLJ67an1 — Phenom (@Phenom962) October 22, 2026

Kaashvi had previously spoken about the situation outside the show, saying that her personal relationship with Scout and her support for him as a person were separate matters. She also expressed her wish for him to succeed.

Whether her reported appearance leads to a clarification or further tension remains to be seen. For now, Scout and Love’s bond continues to be one of the most discussed part of Bigg Boss 20, and the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar could bring the issue into focus.