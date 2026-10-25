Bigg Boss 20: ScoutOP’s girlfriend Kaashvi confronts him over closeness with Love Gill, says ‘Makes me feel disgusted’

ScoutOP’s bond with Love Gill has become a major talking point on Bigg Boss 20. In the latest Weekend Ka Vaar promo, his girlfriend Kaashvi Hiranandani questions his behaviour and expresses her disappointment.

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ScoutOP’s girlfriend Kaashvi bashes him over Love Gill in Bigg Boss 20 (PC: Instagram)

The relationships inside the Bigg Boss 20 house continue to grab attention, and this time, ScoutOP finds himself in the spotlight for his growing closeness with fellow contestant Love Gill. While the two have described their bond as being like that of a brother and sister, their interactions have raised questions both inside and outside the house. Now, ScoutOP’s girlfriend, Kaashvi Hiranandani, has entered the conversation with some tough questions of her own. The latest Weekend Ka Vaar promo shows her confronting him about his behaviour, making it clear that she is unhappy with what she has been watching from outside the house.

Bigg Boss 20: Kaashvi Hiranandani confronts ScoutOP over Love Gill

In the latest promo of Bigg Boss 20, Kaashvi Hiranandani is seen questioning ScoutOP aka Tanmay Singh, about his closeness with Love Gill. She begins the conversation with a sarcastic remark about the massages he has been giving his fellow contestant.

She begins her interaction by saying, “Kaise jaa rha hai massage parlour Tanmay “. Kaashvi also questions Scout’s apparent comfort with Love and asks him how he could compare his girlfriend with another woman. When Scout tries to explain that Love had been taking care of him, Kaashvi does not appear convinced by his response.

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She also turns to Love and questions whether she behaves in the same way with her other brothers. Love explains that the interaction felt normal to her because she was in pain.

However, Kaashvi makes her displeasure clear. She says that watching their interactions has left her uncomfortable and that the situation has caused embarrassment for her family.

Kaashvi gives ScoutOP a stern warning: ‘Draw the line and cut her out’

The latest Bigg Boss 20 promo becomes more intense as Kaashvi Hiranandani reacts to ScoutOP’s explanation about Love Gill taking care of him. She questions why he would seek that kind of comfort inside the house instead of being at home. Expressing her feelings, she says, “It makes me feel disgusted.”

Kaashvi also takes issue with Scout comparing her with Love. She questions how he could make such a comparison when he is already in a relationship with her.

She then gives Scout a direct warning about his equation with Love, asking him to establish boundaries and distance himself from her. “If you have even 1% of respect, draw the line and cut her out,” she says in the promo.

Scout appears visibly disappointed during the exchange, but the short clip does not reveal the full conversation or how he responds to Kaashvi’s concerns. Viewers will have to watch the episode to see whether the confrontation leads to a change in his behaviour.

Bigg Boss 20: Rohit Shetty questions Love Gill and ScoutOP over their bond

Kaashvi Hiranandani’s confrontation comes after filmmaker Rohit Shetty questioned Scout OP and Love Gill during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode. With Salman Khan unavailable due to prior professional commitments, Rohit stepped in as host and addressed their physical closeness.

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He referred to videos in which Scout was seen massaging Love’s feet, hands, and neck. Although Love maintained that she considered Scout her brother, Rohit questioned how their interactions might appear to viewers.

Scout defended himself by saying that he also massages fellow contestant Mahhi Vij when she asks him to. However, Rohit continued to express concern about the impression their behaviour was creating on screen.

With Kaashvi now confronting him in the official promo, the upcoming episode is expected to reveal more about Scout’s response and whether the discussion changes his equation with Love.