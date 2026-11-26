Bigg Boss 20: ScoutOp makes shocking claims about Love Gill’s obsessive care, says friendship left him traumatised- Watch

From everyday gestures to unexpected personal revelations, ScoutOp's account of his time with Love Gill has become a talking point among the show's viewers.

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ScoutOp opens up about his bond with Love Gill in viral video (PC: Instagram)

Friendships inside the Bigg Boss 20 house have often become a topic of discussion, but ScoutOp‘s latest conversation has brought his equation with Love Gill back into focus. In an upcoming episode promo, Scout is seen speaking to Gullu about the time he spent with Love and the way she allegedly looked after him. He shares some unusual details about their bond, leaving Gullu amused and surprised. Scout also appears to reflect on the emotional impact of their friendship, admitting that he feels he wasted a lot of time on one person.

ScoutOp claims Love Gill took care of his daily needs

In the promo, ScoutOp opens up to Gullu after the lights go off in the house. He recalls how Love would make sure that he ate on time and took care of several everyday things. Scout says she would even oil his hair regularly after he had asked her to do so.

He then makes a surprising revelation about the extent of her care, saying, “Chaddi tak dhoyi hai.” The statement leaves Gullu laughing. Scout also recalls how they would sit together on the same bed and talk every day. Describing the place where they spent time, he says, “Wo bistar hub ban chuka tha.”

ScoutOp imitates Love Gill’s behaviour during their conversations

Scout goes on to describe how Love would sit close to him while they spoke. To explain what he means, he moves closer to Gullu and imitates the way she allegedly used to look at him. He claims that she would maintain eye contact for long periods, sometimes staring at him for nearly 30 seconds.

He also compares their interactions to a mouse being tempted with food and guided towards a particular direction. During the conversation, Scout says, “Aisa hota hai na chuha daud raha hai usko khana de rahe hain, idhar chal idhar chal.” He then questions why he gave the friendship so much importance.

See Bigg Boss 20 viral promo here

Tomorrow Promo: Scout OP talking about Love Gill with Gullu @HotstarReality https://t.co/1gIynhGeAb — BBTak (@BiggBoss_Tak) November 25, 2026

ScoutOp recalls shaving his head during a moment of anger

Scout also brings up the time when he shaved his head. Recalling the incident, he says he was extremely angry and felt that cutting his own hair might help him calm down. He explains that he had reached a point where he wanted to take the frustration out on himself. Looking back at his equation with Love, Scout says, “Ek insaan ke peeche maine kitna time kharab kiya hai.” He later adds, “Life mein kitna trauma de diya,” suggesting that the friendship left him emotionally affected.

How did ScoutOp and Love Gill’s friendship turn sour?

ScoutOp and Love Gill’s bond has been discussed inside the Bigg Boss 20 house on several occasions. Although they initially described their connection as sibling-like, their closeness became a subject of questions from hosts Salman Khan and Rohit Shetty, who raised concerns about their boundaries.

The situation became more complicated after Kaashvi Hiranandani confronted them during the show. Love accused Scout of damaging her image, while their disagreements continued to affect their relationship.