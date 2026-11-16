Bigg Boss 20: ScoutOP reveals Kaashvi is his fiancee amid Love Gill controversy, says ‘Aaj tak kahi bola nahi’ – Watch video

ScoutOP makes a major confession on Bigg Boss 20, confirming that Kaashvi Hiranandani is his fiancée and not just his girlfriend. The confession comes amid questions about his growing closeness with Love Gill.

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ScoutOP confirms Kaashvi Hiranandani is his fiancée (PC: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 20 has brought several unexpected moments, but the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode gave viewers a major revelation about ScoutOP’s personal life. The popular gamer, whose real name is Tanmay Singh, has been facing questions about his equation with fellow contestant Love Gill. His closeness with her has also become a talking point inside and outside the house. However, during his conversation with host Salman Khan, Scout decided to speak openly about his relationship outside the show. He revealed something that he had never publicly shared before and explained why the thought of hurting his partner has been troubling him.

Bigg Boss 20: ScoutOP confirms Kaashvi Hiranandani is his fiancée

During the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman Khan questioned ScoutOP about his behaviour and his growing closeness with Love Gill. The host reminded him that he needed to take responsibility for his actions instead of allowing others to influence his decisions.

When Salman Khan brought up his relationship outside the house, Scout made a surprising confession. He said, “I’ve never told this, and nobody knows, but she’s my fiancée. She has been there through my toughest times, and I don’t want things to get ruined with her. I’m very messed up in my head, but I’m going to take care of things now.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SAINI CULT ❤️‍ (@saini.cultt)

Scout also admitted that he constantly worries about how his actions inside the house might affect Kaashvi. He said that even if something he does makes her feel bad by just one per cent, he experiences regret and guilt. The gamer further revealed that Kaashvi has supported him through the last five to six years and has done a lot for him during difficult phases of his life.

ScoutOP feels guilty over his equation with Love Gill

ScoutOP’s engagement revelation comes amid the ongoing discussion about his friendship with Love Gill. Their closeness has repeatedly become a talking point among housemates and viewers.

Salman Khan questioned Scout about his interactions with Love and reminded him that he should be able to understand when someone might be taking advantage of his behaviour. The host also asked him to think about the consequences of his actions.

Scout has maintained that Love is just another contestant and that he does not have romantic feelings for her. However, his interactions with her have created tension, especially considering his relationship with Kaashvi outside the house.

Who is ScoutOP’s girlfriend – Kaashvi Hiranandani?

Kaashvi Hiranandani is a popular gaming content creator popularly known as Kaash Plays. She and ScoutOP have reportedly been together for around five years.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kaashvi Hiranandani (@kaaashvi)

Kaashvi has also spoken about Scout’s support during a difficult phase of her life, including her tumour diagnosis and treatment. Fans mostly spotted them together in esports group event photos, gaming streams, or family wedding pictures.