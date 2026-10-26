Bigg Boss 20: ScoutOP’s girlfriend Kaashvi apologises after backlash over Love Gill remarks, ‘Never intended to direct hate’

The controversy involving ScoutOP, Love Gill and Kaashvi Hiranandani has taken another turn, with Kaashvi addressing the criticism she received after her appearance on the show’s Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

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Kaashvi apologises amid Love Gill row (PC: Twitter)

The latest controversy surrounding Bigg Boss 20 has moved beyond the house, with social media reactions prompting ScoutOP’s girlfriend Kaashvi Hiranandani to address her comments publicly. Her confrontation with ScoutOP during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, hosted by Rohit Shetty, triggered criticism, particularly over what she said about his growing closeness with fellow contestant Love Gill. After Love’s team questioned the way she was portrayed during the episode, Kaashvi shared an apology on social media. She admitted that her emotions had influenced her choice of words and said she could have handled the situation differently.

Kaashvi apologises after Love Gill’s team criticises her remarks

Kaashvi took to her Instagram Stories on Monday, October 26, to explain her position following the backlash. She said her intention during the confrontation was to address ScoutOP and hold him accountable for actions she believed were wrong. However, she acknowledged that some of her comments were insensitive towards other people involved in the situation.

“Regardless of what I was feeling at the time, it is not my place to pass judgements on someone else’s intentions or character, and I could have expressed myself better,” Kaashvi wrote. Her statement came after Love Gill’s team criticised the treatment she received during the episode. The team alleged that Love had faced character assassination on national television and said the controversy had deeply affected her family.

‘Never intended to direct hate’ towards another woman

In her apology, Kaashvi clarified that she did not intend to encourage people to attack or target another woman. She accepted responsibility for the impact her comments may have had and admitted that she should have approached the situation with greater care.

“Watching all the ‘She knows what she’s doing’, ‘it’s her strategy’ content clouded my emotions, but I should have known better. It’s not my place to tell her anything. I recognise that and truly apologise to everyone I’ve hurt,” she wrote.

Kaashvi also said she had been influenced by online discussions suggesting that Love was deliberately pursuing a strategy inside the house. She acknowledged that such reactions had affected her emotions but maintained that she should have chosen her words more carefully.

Notably, Kaashvi did not mention Love by name in the apology, even though the statement followed the public dispute involving the contestant.

See complete statement of Kaashvi here

What happened during Bigg Boss 20 Weekend Ka Vaar?

During the October 25 episode, Kaashvi confronted ScoutOP over his closeness with Love. She questioned their brother-sister bond and objected to footage showing ScoutOP giving Love massages. Kaashvi said the behaviour made her uncomfortable and alleged that Love was manipulating him. She also urged ScoutOP to maintain distance from her.

Love remained silent during the confrontation. The exchange drew considerable attention online, with viewers debating the contestants’ behaviour and the boundaries in their relationships.