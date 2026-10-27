Bigg Boss 20: ScoutOp’s mother calls Love Gill’s crying ‘dramatic’, supports Kaashvi Hiranandani

The reality show’s latest controversy has drawn reactions from outside the house, with ScoutOp’s mother weighing in on the clash and responding to the criticism directed at Kaashvi Hiranandani.

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ScoutOp’s mother weighs in on Bigg Boss 20 ‘massage parlour’ row (PC: Twitter)

The ongoing controversy inside the Bigg Boss 20 house has now drawn a reaction from outside, with ScoutOp’s mother, Sasmita Singh, sharing her views on the disagreement involving her son, Love Gill and Kaashvi Hiranandani. She has questioned the circumstances surrounding the ‘massage parlour’ controversy and expressed doubts about Love’s emotional reaction during the episode. Sasmita also stood by Kaashvi, who has faced criticism for speaking up about the incident. While defending her son’s innocence, she made it clear that she did not know Love’s actual intentions or game plan inside the house.

ScoutOp’s mother says her son can be easily trapped

In an interview with Telly Chakkar, Sasmita spoke about whether she believed Love had taken advantage of ScoutOp’s innocent nature. She said, “Scout itna innocent hai, usko koi bhi trap kar sakta hai.” She also referred to fellow contestant Aasif Khan, saying he would not have agreed to the same request if Love had asked him to massage her back. Explaining her point, she added, “Kyunki woh samajhdaar hai.”

Sasmita questioned why Love chose ScoutOp for the massage, suggesting that she might have understood his personality and believed he would agree to the request. She said, “Love ne Scout ko hi kyun chuna? Woh judge kar chuki hai ki ye innocent hai, usko main jo bolun, woh kar lega.”

She also referred to Yung DSA’s conversation with ScoutOp about how others might be using him in the game. Recalling his words, she said, “Yung DSA ne bola, ‘Scout tumhe seedhi bana ke chadh rahe hain log.’ Toh woh sahi baat hai.” However, Sasmita stopped short of making a direct accusation against Love. She clarified that she did not know what Love’s strategy was and said, “Aise nahi bolungi Love meri beti jaisi hai, uska kya gameplan hai, mujhe nahi pata hai.”

‘Kis cheez ke liye itna rona?’ Sasmita questions Love’s tears

Sasmita also reacted to Love’s emotional response during the episode, describing the crying as dramatic. She said, “Wahan pe rone ka kuch kaaran nahi hai… woh toh mujhe dramatic lag raha hai,” before asking, “Kis cheez ke liye itna rona?”

According to Sasmita, if the incident was creating misunderstandings or making the contestants uncomfortable, they should stop discussing it and concentrate on their game. Her comments add another perspective to the disagreement, although her views reflect her personal interpretation of the events.

See viral video of Sasmita Singh here

Scout’s mom interview

Reporter – kya luv ne usko trap me fsaya?

She exposed luv gill game.

Age luv asif ya kisi ko bhi bolti ki mera per dba to koi bhi nhi dbata lekin #ScoutOP me dbata bcoz bo usko really me behn manta tha.

Luv ne scout ka innocent hone ka fayda utaya kr usko trap me fsaya.

#BiggBoss20 #BB20 — rntx_silverstone (@Silverston10823) October 27, 2026

ScoutOp’s mother backs Kaashvi Hiranandani

Sasmita also defended ScoutOp’s girlfriend, Kaashvi Hiranandani, who has faced backlash for calling out Love over the controversy. She maintained that Kaashvi had not crossed a line by addressing the matter and suggested that her intervention was intended to help both contestants.

“Kaashvi ki koi galti nahi hai. Kaashvi ne kuch zyada nahi bola. Isko log aise bana rahe hain. Agar usne kuch bhi samjhaya, toh dono ki achhai ke liye samjhaya,” she said.

Scout’s mom interview

Reporter – kaashvi ne luv gill ko jyada sunaya

She defended kaashvi and told ki #ScoutOP ko jyada sunaya usne jo ki bo real life me kbhi nhi bol skti hai also she tells that it takes guts to go to stage.

Also she is 200% sure that scout kaashvi ki bat smj gya hai.

#BiggBoss20 #BB20 — rntx_silverstone (@Silverston10823) October 27, 2026

Kaashvi Hiranandani enters the discussion during Weekend Ka Vaar

The controversy also became a talking point around Rohit Shetty hosted Weekend Ka Vaar, when Kaashvi Hiranandani came into focus over her remarks about Love and the massage parlour issue. Her decision to speak about the incident led to mixed reactions, with some viewers supporting her intervention while others criticised her for getting involved. Sasmita’s comments now add to the discussion surrounding Kaashvi’s stand and the reactions of those connected to the contestants.