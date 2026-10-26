Bigg Boss 20: ScoutOp’s team responds after Love Gill says he ‘spoiled’ her career, says ‘Trust his character’

ScoutOp’s team has spoken out amid the growing tension between him and Love Gill on Bigg Boss 20. The statement revisits their bond and urges fans not to judge their relationship based on isolated moments from the show.

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ScoutOp’s team urges fans not to judge him over Love Gill’s ‘career’ remark (PC: Twitter)

The latest controversy involving esports player ScoutOp has brought his friendship with fellow contestant Love Gill into focus. After tensions surrounding their bond led to a confrontation involving ScoutOp’s girlfriend Kaashvi Hiranandani, the discussion has moved beyond the house. ScoutOp’s team has now issued a statement defending his intentions and asking fans to look at the larger picture before judging him. The response comes amid growing debate over how relationships inside the reality show are being interpreted outside.

ScoutOp’s team responds to the Bigg Boss 20 controversy

Following the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode, hosted by Rohit Shetty, ScoutOp’s team released a statement on social media to address the discussion around his relationship with Love Gill. The team said it wanted to explain the situation clearly and urged viewers to consider the circumstances before reaching conclusions about his character.

In its statement, the team wrote, “Following the recent Weekend Ka Vaar episode, we believe it’s important to address the narrative with clarity, maturity, and perspective.” The statement also stressed that people who know ScoutOp personally understand his nature and intentions. The team maintained that his friendship with Love was never meant to be interpreted in the way some viewers have perceived it.

Team says ScoutOp saw Love Gill as a sister

Addressing the speculation about their relationship, ScoutOp’s team described the bond between the two contestants as that of siblings. It stated, “At no point did he have any wrong intention. The bond he shared was one he always saw as that of a brother and sister.”

The team also claimed that ScoutOp was unaware of how his closeness with Love was being viewed by people outside the house. According to the statement, he had been dealing with friendships and emotions inside the show without knowing how his actions were being discussed on social media.

The statement further explained why Kaashvi decided to confront him. The team said she wanted him to understand the outside perception of the situation and concentrate on his journey in the competition. “That is precisely why Kaashvi chose to meet him. She knows Scout’s heart better than anyone,” the statement read.

ScoutOp’s team reacts to Love Gill’s career remark

The controversy has also drawn attention to Love Gill’s reported remark, “You spoiled my whole career.” ScoutOp’s team expressed disappointment over allegations suggesting that he could intentionally damage another person’s career.

Urging fans to consider his journey as a whole, the team said, “Let’s not allow assumptions or selective moments to overshadow years of authenticity, hard work, humility, and loyalty. Trust Scout. Trust his character. Let his journey be judged in its entirety, not by a single misunderstanding.”

It concluded by asking supporters to continue backing him as he competes for the trophy. “Now, more than ever, let’s stand together with patience, dignity, and unwavering support as Scout continues fighting for the trophy.”

Kaashvi Hiranandani confronts ScoutOp over his bond with Love Gill

During the latest episode, Kaashvi Hiranandani confronted her boyfriend ScoutOp over his closeness with fellow contestant Love Gill. Kaashvi expressed discomfort with their bond and questioned their interactions inside the house.

The confrontation brought their relationship into focus, with Love also reportedly telling ScoutOp, “You spoiled my whole career.” The exchange sparked debate among viewers, prompting ScoutOp’s team to issue a statement defending his intentions and describing his bond with Love as that of a brother and sister.