Bigg Boss 20: Uditi Singh breaks down while talking about ex Karan Wahi, reveals they were planning marriage

Bigg Boss 20: Uditi Singh revealed she first met Karan Wahi through Instagram and their relationship eventually became serious, with marriage also being discussed. Soon after recalling their breakup, Uditi became emotional and started crying. Mahhi Vij and the other contestants then rushed to hug her and comfort her. Watch the video.

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Karan Wahi and Uditi Singh (PC- Instagram)

Actress Uditi Singh has opened up about her past relationship with actor Karan Wahi on Bigg Boss 20. The actress, who entered the reality show as a contestant, spoke about their relationship after fellow housemates mentioned the earlier speculation that she might enter the show with her ex. Before the premiere, there were reports that Uditi and Karan could enter Bigg Boss 20 together. However, Uditi entered the house alone. In the latest episode, she spoke about Karan without taking his name and said that his presence in the house would not have affected her.

Uditi Singh Says She Has Moved On

Uditi was seen chatting with Qazi Touqeer, Mahhi Vij and Aman Gandhi when the topic of her ex came up. Mahhi mentioned that many people had expected Uditi to enter the show with him. Uditi said she had moved on from the relationship a long time ago. “Wo saath bhi aa jata to mere liye any other contestant type hi hota. There are so many people here jinse mai baat nahi karti (Even if he had come along, he would have been just like any other contestant to me. There are so many people here whom I don’t talk to). Itna koi chakkar nahi hai mujhe, maine kabka move on kar liya hai. It’s been so long I have moved on (There is no such issue for me; I moved on a long time ago. It’s been so long, I have moved on),” she said.

How Uditi Singh Met Karan Wahi

Uditi then recalled how her relationship with Karan began. She revealed that she first messaged him on Instagram while asking about a restaurant in London. The two later decided to meet when Karan was in London for three days. They went shopping with his friends and continued talking. After around two months, they started dating.

During the lockdown, Uditi moved to India and was looking for jobs in an MNC while staying closer to Karan. She revealed that the two were serious about their relationship and had also discussed marriage.

“We were quite serious about dating and then marriage. Shaadi waala chakkar tha (It was about the issue of marriage,” she said.



Uditi became emotional while talking about the breakup and was seen breaking down in tears. Mahhi and the other contestants then hugged her and tried to comfort her.

Uditi Singh And Karan Wahi’s Relationship

Uditi and Karan were reportedly in a relationship for more than two years before they parted ways in 2022.

Karan Wahi is currently competing in Khatron Ke Khiladi 15. He is known for shows including Remix, Dill Mill Gaye, Kuch Toh Log Kahenge, Khatron Ke Khiladi and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. He also appeared as a guest on Bigg Boss 13.