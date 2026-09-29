Bigg Boss 20: Uditi Singh reveals how breakup with ex Karan Wahi changed her life and career, ‘Blessing in disguise’

Uditi Singh has opened up about her past relationship with Karan Wahi inside the Bigg Boss 20 house, recalling their disagreements and describing the breakup as a turning point in her life.

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Uditi Singh calls breakup with ex Karan Wahi a blessing in disguise (PC: Instagram)

Uditi Singh has been speaking more openly about her past on Bigg Boss 20, and her latest conversation has brought her relationship with actor Karan Wahi back into focus. While chatting with fellow contestant ScoutOP, Uditi reflected on what went wrong in their relationship and how life changed after they parted ways. She spoke about the arguments they had during the lockdown, their different habits and the kind of support she felt she was getting from her partner. Looking back now, Uditi said the breakup eventually worked in her favour and changed both her personal life and career.

Bigg Boss 20: Uditi Singh opens up about breakup with ex-boyfriend Karan Wahi

During her conversation in Bigg Boss 20 episode with ScoutOP, Uditi described her breakup with Karan Wahi as a “blessing in disguise”. She said the end of the relationship brought major changes to her life and career.

She said, “Mere liye the breakup was really a blessing in disguise. Kyuki meri puri career, meri puri life, sab kuch badal gaya (For me, the breakup was truly a blessing in disguise, because my entire career my whole life, changed completely.).”

Uditi talks about his Ex and them having dog#UditiSingh – “But mere liye the BREAKUP was blessing in disguise, kyu ki mera pura career, meri puri life sab kuch badal gaya.”❤️#BiggBoss20 #BB20 pic.twitter.com/29uxN5xTJt — Bhatura (@OG_BB_WATCHER) September 28, 2026

Uditi and Karan were reportedly in a relationship from 2019, with their relationship becoming public in early 2020 and parted ways in 2022.