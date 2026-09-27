Bigg Boss 20: Uditi Singh’s ex Karan Wahi REACTS to wildcard entry rumours in Salman Khan’s show; says ‘Ek to tum logon ko’

Karan Wahi has once again addressed the ongoing chatter about his possible appearance on Bigg Boss 20 as a wildcard contestant, with his latest clarification adding to the discussion.

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Karan Wahi dismisses wildcard entry rumours (PC: Twitter)

Karan Wahi has found himself back in the middle of Bigg Boss 20 conversations even though he is not a contestant on the show. The actor became a talking point among fans after an old social media post showed him holding a wildcard UNO card. Given the ongoing discussions around wildcard entries, many viewers quickly connected the post to Salman Khan’s reality show. The speculation did not stop there. Karan had also spoken about Bigg Boss during an appearance in Avinash Mishra’s vlog while his former girlfriend Uditi Singh is currently inside the house. As the chatter grew online, fans wanted to know whether Karan was actually preparing to enter the show.

Karan Wahi clarifies his Bigg Boss 20 wildcard rumours

Karan has now addressed the speculation directly and made his position clear. During an ‘Ask Me A Question’ session, a fan told him, “You’re going to Bigg Boss as wildcard entry.” The actor explained that his UNO card post was not a hint about the reality show.

Karan replied, “I was talking about UNO and my favourite card in UNO.” He then took a light-hearted dig at people connecting the post with Bigg Boss and said, “Ek to tumlogon ko bhi chill nahi hai na. Har cheez ka tumko matlab kuch aur banana hota hai.”

He went on to clearly rule out an appearance this year. Karan said, “I am not coming in Bigg Boss. I am done. Let’s just break this thought. Not coming in Bigg Boss, at least not this year.”

What did Uditi Singh say about Karan Wahi entering Bigg Boss?

The wildcard rumours became more interesting because Uditi Singh, Karan’s former girlfriend, is currently participating in Bigg Boss 20. Uditi had earlier spoken about the possibility of Karan joining the show as a wildcard while interacting with fellow contestants.

She said that even if Karan entered the house, he would be “any other contestant” for her. Uditi also said, “Maine move on kab ka kar liya hai. It’s been so long I have moved on,” making it clear that she believed she had moved past their relationship.

Uditi also recalled that the breakup was difficult for her initially but said she would be able to handle seeing Karan again if he entered the house.

Karan Wahi and Uditi Singh’s relationship

Karan and Uditi reportedly started dating in 2019 after connecting through Instagram while Uditi was living in London. Their relationship became serious over time and they even discussed marriage.

Uditi’s family initially had reservations about their relationship, reportedly because of the 10-year age difference and Karan’s career in the entertainment industry. Uditi later moved to India and the couple continued their relationship before mutually parting ways in 2022.

Their past relationship returned to the spotlight after Uditi entered Bigg Boss 20 in September 2026. During her time on the show, she has spoken about her personal experiences, family struggles and the process of moving forward after difficult phases in her life.

Why Karan’s UNO post created Bigg Boss buzz

The wildcard UNO card naturally caught the attention of Bigg Boss viewers because wildcard entries are a recurring part of the reality show. With Uditi already inside the house, fans also began connecting the two developments and wondering whether the makers could bring Karan into the game.