Bigg Boss 20: Vivian Dsena supports Mahhi Vij, slam contestants for dragging Tara, says ‘Never bring innocent child…’

Vivian Dsena has broken his silence on the Bigg Boss 20 controversy involving Mahhi Vij and her daughter Tara. Recalling a similar experience involving his own daughter, the actor called out contestants for crossing a line during the captaincy task.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/entertainment/tv/bigg-boss-20-vivian-dsena-supports-mahhi-vij-slam-contestants-for-dragging-her-daughter-tara-during-captaincy-task-8544215/ Copy

Bigg Boss 20: Vivian Dsena comes out in support of Mahhi Vij (PC: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 20 has witnessed several heated arguments in last weeks after the Diwali letter from home task, but the latest captaincy task has taken the drama beyond the usual disagreements inside the house. What started as an attempt to provoke contestants during a task soon became a sensitive discussion involving family members and children. Mahhi Vij, who has already been dealing with tensions with fellow housemates, was left emotional after her daughter Tara’s name was brought into the game. Actor Vivian Dsena has also reacted to the controversy, extending his support to Mahhi and sharing why the incident struck a personal chord with him.

Vivian Dsena supports Mahhi Vij, says children should never be dragged into adults’ fights

Vivian Dsena took to social media to express his disappointment over Bigg Boss 20’s latest captaincy task. The actor shared a note on his Instagram Stories, explaining why he felt compelled to speak about the ongoing controversy despite usually staying away from discussions surrounding the reality show.

Vivian revealed that he had experienced something similar when his daughter’s name was brought up during a segment on Bigg Boss. Recalling how deeply such incidents can affect parents, he said contestants should be allowed to disagree with each other’s gameplay without involving their children.

Throughout my journey with Bigg Boss, both before and after being a part of the show, I’ve consciously refrained from commenting on its happenings. But this particular incident has genuinely compelled me to break that silence. Having experienced something similar when my daughter’s name was brought into the show during a particular segment, I know how deeply something like this can affect a parent. You can question someone’s game, disagree with their decisions or have differences of opinion, but never bring an innocent child into an adult’s battles. Tara is just seven years old and has absolutely nothing to do with this game. @MahhiVij_ , stay strong. Your strength speaks for itself. Wishing you and @imjaybhanushali nothing but positivity and strength. Play the game, fight your battles, but leave the children out of it. Some boundaries should never be crossed, inside or outside the Bigg Boss house. — Vivian Dsena (@VivianDsena01) November 12, 2026

In his note, Vivian wrote, “Having experienced something similar when my daughter’s name was brought into the show during a particular segment, I know how deeply something like this can affect a parent. You can question someone’s game, disagree with their decisions or have differences of opinion, but never bring an innocent child into an adult’s battles. Tara is just seven years old and has absolutely nothing to do with this game.” He also specifically mentioned Mahhi’s seven-year-old daughter Tara, pointing out that she has nothing to do with the competition.

Extending his support to the actress, Vivian wrote, “@MahhiVij_, stay strong. Your strength speaks for itself. Wishing you and @imjaybhanushali nothing but positivity and strength. Play the game, fight your battles, but leave the children out of it. Some boundaries should never be crossed, inside or outside the Bigg Boss house.”

Jay Bhanushali reacts to Tara’s name being dragged into Bigg Boss 20 task

Jay Bhanushali too reacted after his daughter Tara’s name was dragged into a task on Bigg Boss 20. The incident has sparked conversations around contestants bringing family members, especially children, into the show’s tasks and arguments. The controversy gained attention after Mahhi Vij’s daughter Tara was mentioned during the task, prompting reactions from people close to the family.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jay Bhanushali (@ijaybhanushali)

In an emotional social media post, Jay announced that he would no longer allow his children to watch Bigg Boss 20. He wrote, “After witnessing everything on Bigg Boss, I have made one decision as a father: I will not let my children watch Bigg Boss anymore. I had decided that I will never speak about anyone’s game play or give my opinion about any particular contestant and support Mahhi wherever I am needed. JUST FOR A TASK-Yung DSA talking about my children growing up and feeling ashamed of their mother’s actions, Kanika saying she would never want to meet Mahhi’s children, and Love Gill’s mother bringing my daughter into the conversation by questioning how she would feel if someone said something similar about her daughter.”

He then added, “Tara is 7 years old baby she is not a contestant of Bigg Boss getting a child to put someone down is absolutely nonsense. Honestly, why are our children being dragged into something they have absolutely no connection with? Bigg Boss is a game. Disagree with Mahhi, question her gameplay and challenge her decisions, but bringing her children, motherhood and personal life into it is crosding a boundary.” He further explained that contestants could question Mahhi’s gameplay, disagree with her decisions and challenge her actions, but involving her children and motherhood was crossing a boundary.

What happened during Mahhi Vij’s captaincy task in Bigg Boss 20?

The controversy started during a captaincy task in which contestants had to sit without showing any emotions while the opposing team tried to provoke them. When Mahhi became part of the task, some contestants brought up her personal life and daughter Tara to make her emotional.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JioHotstar Reality (@jiohotstarreality)

Kanika Mann questioned Mahhi’s motherhood and accused her of using her children to gain sympathy. Uditi Singh also made a remark about what Tara might learn from watching her mother on the show. Yung DSA further commented that Tara might grow up watching the episodes and feel embarrassed by her mother’s actions. These remarks reportedly upset Mahhi, who struggled to control her emotions during the task.

Qazi Touqeer, meanwhile, tried to comfort Mahhi and reminded her that her daughter would be proud of her. The incident soon became a major talking point among viewers, with several people questioning why a seven-year-old child was being brought into disagreements between adult contestants.

The latest Bigg Boss 20 task has once again raised questions about how far contestants should go to win a task.