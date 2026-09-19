Bigg Boss 20 weekend ka vaar: Salman Khan bashes ScoutOP and Aasif Khan for calling show ‘biased’: ‘When you are wrong…’ – Watch

Bigg Boss 20 weekend ka vaar is set to bring more drama as Salman Khan addresses Scout and Aasif Khan over their comments about the show being unfair. Here’s what the latest promo reveals.

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Bigg Boss 20 weekend ka vaar promo (PC: Twitter)

The second Weekend Ka Vaar of Bigg Boss 20 is bringing plenty of drama inside the house. After a week filled with arguments, rule violations, and a major nomination twist, Salman Khan is now ready to question some of the contestants about their actions. Scout and Aasif Khan, in particular, find themselves in the spotlight after making comments about the show and its decisions. But that is not the only confrontation teased in the latest promo.

Bigg Boss 20 weekend ka vaar update: Salman Khan questions ScoutOP over ‘biased’ comments

In the latest Bigg Boss 20 Weekend Ka Vaar promo, Salman Khan is seen addressing ScoutOP over his reaction to the show’s decisions. The host questions whether Scout would make similar comments about him if he were to take strict action against him.

The confrontation comes after Scout and his group faced punishment for discussing nominations, which is against the rules of the house. Aasif Khan, Scout and Rohed Khan were subsequently nominated for eviction, while captain Yung DSA was exempted from the punishment.

PROMO Salman Khan bashes Scout & Aasif Called out for calling Bigg Boss biased! #BiggBoss20 #BB20 pic.twitter.com/nWWA0QVz0I — Digital News Hub (@digital_newshub) September 18, 2026

Bigg Boss 20 weekend ka vaar update: Aasif Khan Faces Salman Khan’s questions after calling show ‘Unfair’

Aasif Khan had openly questioned the Bigg Boss’s decision after being nominated. He said he had started finding the game “Unfair” and questioned whether certain contestants were being brought in to win. He also said that if the makers wanted him to leave, they could simply send him home.

Salman Khan is now set to address those comments during Weekend Ka Vaar. Aasif’s reaction came after Bigg Boss punished him, Scout and Rohed for discussing the nomination process. The nomination drama has also put the three contestants under the spotlight this week, with the trio facing the possibility of eviction.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JioHotstar Reality (@jiohotstarreality)

Bigg Boss 20 weekend ka vaar update: Mahhi Vij, Yung DSA also in spotlight

The latest Bigg Boss 20 promo also hints at another confrontation involving Mahhi Vij and Yung DSA. Salman is seen addressing a misunderstanding between the two contestants and clarifying the context behind Mahhi’s comment.

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Meanwhile, the house has witnessed several heated moments this week. Mahhi has been involved in arguments with Mary Kom, while Aasif also had a heated exchange with Aman Gandhi. A ration task further added to the tension after the housemates ended up with a negative score and no ration.

The Weekend Ka Vaar will also be significant because Bigg Boss 20 is heading towards its first elimination. Aasif Khan, ScoutOP aka Tanmay Singh and Rohed Khan were nominated following the rule violation.