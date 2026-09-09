Bigg Boss 20: Who is Aasif Khan? Meet Panchayat star who has entered Salman Khan’s show

Aasif Khan is stepping into a new chapter with Bigg Boss 20 after winning over audiences with his performances in Panchayat and other popular OTT projects.

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Panchayat’s Aasif Khan enters Salman Khan’s house (PC: Instagram)

Aasif Khan has entered Bigg Boss 20 after becoming a familiar face through some of the most popular Hindi web shows. For many viewers, he is best known as the funny and irritated “Damaad Ji” from Panchayat. However, his acting journey started much before his OTT fame. From theatre and small jobs to working in Mirzapur and Paatal Lok, Aasif slowly built his place in the industry. Now he is stepping into reality television with Salman Khan’s show, where audiences will get to see a different side of the actor.

Who is Aasif Khan?

Aasif Khan was born in Nimbahera in Rajasthan’s Chittorgarh district. His father Ayyub Khan worked at JK Cement and Aasif did not come from a film family. His interest in acting began during his school days when he took part in a play.

His journey became difficult after his father passed away in 2008. Aasif had responsibilities at home and had to work before he could fully pursue acting. He later spent around five years doing theatre which helped him understand the craft and gain confidence as a performer.

Aasif Khan’s struggle before acting

Before finding regular acting work Aasif took up different jobs to support himself. He even worked as a waiter during his early days in Mumbai. Later he started working in casting which helped him get closer to the film and television industry.

After returning to Mumbai in 2016 he continued working with a casting agency while looking for acting opportunities. He eventually started getting smaller roles in Hindi films. His career gradually picked up when the growing OTT space gave him opportunities to play memorable supporting characters.

His role in Mirzapur

One of Aasif’s early OTT appearances came in Mirzapur where he played Babar. His character was Maqbool’s nephew (played by Shaji Chaudhary) and was connected to Guddu and Bablu Pandit (played by Ali Fazal and Vikrant Massey.) Although it was not a lead role the character helped Aasif gain recognition among a much larger audience. He later appeared in shows such as Paatal Lok and Jamtara.

Panchayat made him a familiar face

Aasif became widely recognised after appearing as Ganesh in Panchayat. His character arrives in Phulera for his wedding and is visibly unhappy with the arrangements.

The famous line “Gajab beizzati hai yaar” became a popular meme and made the character even more memorable. The actor later returned to the show as Ganesh and his character became more involved with the people of Phulera. Aasif has also appeared in films including The Bhootnii and Kakuda.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aasif Firdous Khan (@aasifkhan_1)

Aasif Khan’s marriage to Zeba

Aasif Khan married his longtime girlfriend Zeba on December 10, 2024, in an intimate Nikah ceremony in Mumbai. The couple later hosted a traditional Walima reception in Aasif’s hometown of Nimbahera in Rajasthan. Aasif had kept his relationship away from the spotlight for several years before sharing pictures from their wedding on social media.

Zeba is not associated with the entertainment industry and prefers to maintain a private life. The couple had been together for several years before getting married. She also supported Aasif through his early struggles in the industry as he moved from casting work and small acting roles to becoming a familiar face through popular OTT shows.

Aasif Khan’s health scare

In 2025 Aasif was hospitalised which led to reports that he had suffered a heart attack. The actor later clarified that the reports were incorrect and said his health scare had been wrongly described. He eventually returned to work and continued his acting career.

Aasif Khan has now entered Bigg Boss 20 hosted by Salman Khan. His participation marks a change from the scripted characters that audiences have seen him play on screen.