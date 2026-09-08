Bigg Boss 20: Who is Arishfa Khan? Meet BB’s youngest contestant with highest Instagram fan following

Arishfa Khan has entered Bigg Boss 20, but her journey began long before she became an internet sensation. From child artist to one of India's social media sensation, here's everything to know about her.

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Arishfa Khan enters Bigg Boss 20 (PC: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 20 has brought together celebrities from television, films, sports and the digital world, but Arishfa Khan’s entry comes with a rather interesting backstory. At just 23, she is one of the youngest contestants in Salman Khan’s latest season, yet she is hardly a newcomer to the entertainment industry. In fact, she has been in front of the camera since childhood. While many viewers may recognise her from television, a whole new generation knows Arishfa for her short videos, fashion content and massive social media presence. With more than 29 million Instagram followers, she is entering the Bigg Boss house with an audience that is already familiar with her every move. So, who exactly is Arishfa Khan? Here’s a look at her family, acting career, social media journey, and what she brings to Bigg Boss 20.

Bigg Boss: Who Is Arishfa Khan?

Arishfa Khan was born on April 3, 2003, in Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh. She is 23 years old and has spent more than a decade working in the entertainment industry.

Her interest in acting developed at a very young age. Reports state that her mother worked as a stuntwoman in the film industry and her father is a businessman. Arishfa would accompany her mother to shoots as a child and those visits eventually sparked her interest in acting.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sayyed Arishfa Khan (@arishfakhan138)

Arishfa Khan’s acting career: From child artist to Bigg Boss 20

Arishfa Khan began her television career in 2012 with Chhal – Sheh Aur Maat. She was still a child at the time, but soon became familiar to television audiences. Her most famous early role came in Ek Veer Ki Ardaas…Veera, where she played the younger Gunjan.

She went on to appear in several popular television shows, including Jeannie Aur Juju, Uttaran, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Gangaa, Meri Durga, and Papa By Chance. She has also featured in episodes of Crime Patrol and worked in television commercials. Over the years, Arishfa also explored music videos. Her credits include songs such as Yaara 2 and Teri Baatein Mulaqatein.

Her journey is therefore not simply that of a social media influencer. She started as a child actor, moved through television and later found a much bigger audience online.

Arishfa Khan’s social media journey

Television introduced Arishfa Khan to audiences, but social media completely changed the scale of her popularity. She became particularly popular during the TikTok boom in India, where her short-form videos attracted a huge following. After TikTok was banned in India, she continued creating content on platforms including Instagram and YouTube volgs.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sayyed Arishfa Khan (@arishfakhan138)

Her online content covers fashion, beauty, travel, and lifestyle. She has 29 million followers on Instagram, making her one of the biggest social media personalities among the Bigg Boss 20 contestants with the highest Instagram following.

Arishfa Khan enters Bigg Boss 20

Arishfa Khan’s name had been linked to Bigg Boss before. Reports had previously suggested that she was approached for an earlier season, but she did not enter the show at that time. Her return to the conversation around Bigg Boss eventually led to her confirmed entry in Season 20.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JioHotstar Reality (@jiohotstarreality)

She entered the house alongside a varied group of contestants, including Kanika Mann, Aasif Khan, Mary Kom, Mahhi Vij, Isha Rikhi, Amrapali Dubey, Qazi Touqeer and ScoutOP, among others.

Arishfa Khan’s first days in the house have already given viewers a glimpse of her personality. It will be interesting to see how she handles that pressure could determine just how far the 23-year-old social media sensation goes in the season.