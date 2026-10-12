Bigg Boss 20: Who is Jatin Pratap Singh? Content creator rumoured to join Salman Khan’s show after Nakul Dhull and Manish Goel

With wildcard entries adding new faces to the competition, viewers are keen to learn more about Jatin Pratap Singh and his growing popularity on social media.

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Jatin Pratap Singh to enter Bigg Boss 20 as wildcard (PC: Twitter)

Bigg Boss 20 continues to attract attention as new faces enter the house and speculation grows over who could join the competition next. The reality show, hosted by Salman Khan, has welcomed fresh contestants through its wildcard entries, adding another layer of uncertainty to the ongoing game. While viewers are watching how the existing contestants respond to the new arrivals, a social media post by content creator Jatin Pratap Singh has sparked curiosity. His recent activity has led to speculation that he could be the next person to enter the house, although an official confirmation is still awaited.

Who is Jatin Pratap Singh?

Jatin Pratap Singh is a New Delhi-based content creator known for his luxury lifestyle and travel-related posts. His social media profiles feature travel experiences, destinations and glimpses of his lifestyle, helping him build an audience in the digital space. Jatin has gained a substantial following on Instagram, where his account, @jatinpratapofficial, has crossed 1.5 million followers. He also runs a YouTube channel, @jatinpratapsinghvlogs, which has more than 1.03 lakh subscribers. His online presence has made him a familiar name among followers of lifestyle and travel content.

Why is Jatin Pratap Singh rumoured to enter Bigg Boss 20?

Speculation about Jatin’s possible entry began after he shared a picture on Instagram showing himself holding a cardholder with a card that read “wild card”. He captioned the post “Tathastu”, a phrase associated with the theme of Bigg Boss 20. The post also featured Salman Khan’s song Radhe in the background, prompting viewers to wonder whether he was hinting at an upcoming appearance on the reality show. However, the post alone does not confirm his participation and neither the show’s makers nor Jatin has officially announced his entry.

Check out Jatin Pratap Singh’s viral post here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by J A T I N P R A T A P️ S I N G H (@jatinpratapofficial)

What has Jatin Pratap Singh done beyond social media?

Jatin has also explored opportunities outside digital content creation. In 2023, he was associated with the Indian Icon Series, a reality show focused on fitness, fashion and Indian culture, where he served as a judge. According to his profile, he is also an international badminton player and a state-level Taekwondo player. These interests suggest that his public profile extends beyond travel and luxury lifestyle content.

Who are the wildcard contestants in Bigg Boss 20?

The show has already introduced two wildcard contestants, Manish Goel and Nakul Dhull. Manish, known for television shows such as Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii and Anupamaa, entered during the Saturday episode of Weekend Ka Vaar. He initially appeared to be a guest promoting a show before Salman Khan revealed that he was joining the competition as a contestant.

Nakul Dhull, a social media influencer, entered the house during the Sunday episode. Following his arrival, he addressed a past viral controversy involving comments about women. His entry also generated online speculation about his position in the game.

Are reports of Nakul Dhull’s eviction confirmed?

Rumours circulated on social media claiming that Nakul had been evicted within 24 hours after an alleged physical altercation with fellow contestant Kushal Tanwar, popularly known as Gullu. Some posts claimed that a heated argument escalated into pushing and slapping. However, these reports remain unverified, and no official confirmation of his eviction or the alleged incident has been provided.