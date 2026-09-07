Bigg Boss 20: Who is Kanika Mann? Meet Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega actress now declared as BB house’s ‘Puppet Master’

Bigg Boss 20 has welcomed Kanika Mann into Salman Khan’s house. From her early days in Punjabi music videos to becoming a popular TV actress, here’s everything you need to know about the actress.

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Kanika Mann enters Bigg Boss 20 (PC: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 20 has brought several familiar faces under one roof, and Kanika Mann is one name that television viewers will recognise instantly. The actress, who has already built a strong fan base through her work on television and in Punjabi entertainment, is now ready to show a different side of herself to all her fans on Salman Khan’s reality show. But before she gets caught up in the drama, friendships. and challenges inside the house, there is plenty to know about the actress and her journey so far. From her breakthrough television role to her recent work, here’s a look at who Kanika Mann is.

Bigg Boss 20: Who is Kanika Mann?

Kanika Mann is an actress who has worked extensively in Hindi television as well as Punjabi entertainment. She was born on October 7, 1993, in Haryana. Before making a name for herself as an actress, Kanika worked as a model, appeared in Punjabi music videos, and also participated in beauty pageants. She won the title of Miss Continental at Miss India Elite in 2015.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kanika mann (@officialkanikamann)

Kanika later moved towards acting and began appearing in television shows. She made her Hindi television debut with Badho Bahu in 2016. However, it was her role as Guddan in Zee TV’s Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega that made her a household name among the Indian audience.

Kanika Mann enters Bigg Boss 20

Kanika Mann was the first contestant to enter the Bigg Boss 20 house during the grand premiere on September 6, 2026. Salman Khan welcomed her to the show, and she entered the house after performing to the song Shararat from Dhurandhar.

Pehle hi din Kanika Mann ko mili Bigg Boss se Special Power! Ab dekhna ye hoga ki Kanika is power ka istemaal kiske against karti hain! #BBTak pic.twitter.com/zjOsmWZYH4 — BBTak (@BiggBoss_Tak) September 6, 2026

Her entry also came with an interesting twist. Bigg Boss gave Kanika a special role as the Puppet Master, giving her a power that could affect the contestants who entered the house after her. This immediately put her in a different position from the other housemates.

Kanika Mann’s family life

Kanika Mann was born in Panipat, Haryana. Her father is a businessman, while her mother is a homemaker. She has a younger sister named Simran Mann and a younger brother named Abhijeet Mann.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kanika mann (@officialkanikamann)

In terms of relationship, Kanika Mann is single and has not confirmed being in a relationship with anyone.

Kanika Mann’s TV career and popular shows

Kanika Mann’s biggest television breakthrough came with Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega, where she played the title character. Her portrayal of Guddan helped her gain popularity and established her as one of the famous young faces on Hindi television. She also won Zee Rishtey Awards for her work on the show in 2019. In 2022, she also participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12.



View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kanika mann (@officialkanikamann)

Over the years, Kanika has also explored projects beyond daily soaps. Her credits include the web series Roohaniyat and Rakshak: India’s Braves. She has also appeared in several Punjabi music videos and films, giving her experience across different formats of entertainment.

Kanika Mann’s journey before Bigg Boss 20

Kanika Mann has been associated with the entertainment industry for several years, but her journey did not begin with television. She first appeared in Punjabi music videos, including projects such as Rooh Afza, Viah, and Crush. She also featured in Punjabi films including Rocky Mental and Daana Paani.

Her entry into Bigg Boss 20 comes at an interesting point in her career. Unlike the perception that actors enter reality television when their acting careers slow down, Kanika has said that she wants to challenge that idea. She has described her decision to join the show as a chance to grow and connect with audiences in a different way.