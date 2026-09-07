Bigg Boss 20: Who is Kushal Tanwar aka Gullu? Meet reality TV star who won Roadies and Splitsvilla

Kushal Tanwar Aka Gullu Enters Bigg Boss 20 After Winning Roadies And Splitsvilla: All About Him

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Kushal Tanwar (PC-Instagram)

Bigg Boss 20 has brought several familiar faces into the spotlight, and Kushal Tanwar, popularly known as Gullu, is one of the contestants fans are already curious about. The Gurugram-based content creator is entering Salman Khan’s show with an impressive reality TV record. He has already won two popular MTV shows — Roadies XX: Double Cross and Splitsvilla X6: Pyaar Ya Paisa. However, Kushal’s journey to reality television success was not easy. Before winning Roadies, he had auditioned for the show once and was rejected. Years later, he returned and eventually lifted the trophy.

Who Is Kushal Tanwar Aka Gullu?

Kushal Tanwar, also known as Gullu or Gullu Boxer, is a content creator and reality TV personality from Gurugram, Haryana. Before becoming a familiar face on television, Kushal studied Hotel Management. He completed his Bachelor of Science degree in Hotel Management from the Institute of Hotel Management and Catering Technology (IHMCT), Pune, in 2022.

He also tried his hand at business and co-founded a café. However, it was his social media content and sense of humour that helped him build a following and eventually opened the doors to reality television.

Kushal’s First Roadies Audition Ended In Rejection

Kushal’s connection with Roadies started years before he became a winner. In 2019, he auditioned for the show wearing a fake sheikh outfit. His unusual audition, however, did not impress the makers and he failed to make it to the show. He did not give up and returned for MTV Roadies XX: Double Cross. This time, he managed to secure a place in Elvish Yadav’s gang.

His journey on the show was full of twists. Kushal was eliminated by his own teammates but later returned as a wildcard. He then joined Gautam Gulati’s gang. After winning the ticket to the finale, Kushal got another chance to switch gangs and decided to return to Elvish Yadav’s team.

The decision worked in his favour. Kushal eventually won Roadies XX. In the finale, he completed the final task in 1 minute and 16 seconds, beating Hartaaj Singh Gill, who finished in 1 minute and 48 seconds. He took home the Roadies trophy, Rs 10 lakh and a Hero Karizma bike.

Gullu Also Won Splitsvilla X6 With Kaira Anu

Kushal’s winning streak continued after Roadies. He entered Splitsvilla X6: Pyaar Ya Paisa, hosted by Sunny Leone and Karan Kundrra. During his time on the show, Kushal formed a strong bond with Kaira Anu. The two eventually made it to the grand finale along with Yogesh Rawat and Ruru Thakur, Sorab Bedi and Niharika Tiwari, and Soundarya Shetty and Tayne De Villiers.

Kushal and Kaira emerged as the winners of Splitsvilla X6 and took home the trophy along with Rs 20 lakh. The season was also notable for introducing audience voting for the finalists for the first time in the history of Splitsvilla.

After their victory, Kushal credited Kaira for standing by him throughout their journey. “Kaira and I had a bond since day one; she always supported me,” he said while speaking about their win.