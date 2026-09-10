Bigg Boss 20: Who is Love Gill? Meet the Punjabi actress joining Salman Khan’s show

The Punjabi actress is now part of the Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 20 house, marking a new chapter in her career as she takes on the reality show's high-pressure environment.

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Love Gill makes it to Bigg Boss 20 (PC: Twitter)

Bigg Boss 20 has started with plenty of surprises and one of the early talking points is the arrival of Punjabi actress Love Gill. The new season, hosted by Salman Khan, premiered on September 6 and introduced viewers to a fresh set of contestants. Among the names that caught attention is Love, who has now stepped into the Bigg Boss house after being chosen by the audience. Her entry comes with a different twist as viewers had a say in deciding who would make it to the show. But who is Love Gill and what is known about her journey before entering the reality show?

Who is Love Gill?

Love Gill, also known as Lovepreet Kaur, is a Punjabi actress and model who has built a versatile career across music videos, television and Punjabi cinema. Before entering Bigg Boss 20 in September 2026, she had already established herself in the regional entertainment industry.

Love first gained attention in front of the camera after appearing in a Karan Aujla music video “FACTS” in 2019. She later featured in several other popular music videos including Rakhdi in 2021, I’M Enough in 2022, Peg Sheg and Bhulna Chaunde Ni in 2023, Sarpanchi and Gift in 2024 and Try in 2025.

Love Gill’s television journey

After making her presence felt through music videos, Love Gill moved into Punjabi television and earned wider recognition with her lead role as Zarina in the popular show Tu Patang Main Dor. Her performance helped her build a stronger identity among Punjabi television audiences and marked another important step in her acting career.

The actress eventually expanded her work to the big screen and made her Punjabi film debut with Kuriyan Jawan Bapu Preshaan in 2021. She subsequently appeared in several Punjabi films, including Haterz, Kulche Chole and Shakkar Paare in 2022. Her filmography later grew with Gadar 1947: Ikk Vichhoda, Vekhi Ja Chhedi Na in 2024 and Rishte Naate, Furlow, Hanji Kaun? and Wife Peke Husband Theke in 2025.

With experience across music videos, television and films, Love Gill now gets an opportunity to reach a much larger audience through Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 20. Her entry could introduce the Punjabi actress to viewers who may not have followed her earlier work while giving her career a fresh nationwide platform.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lovepreet Kaur (@lovegillkalakaar)

Love Gill enters Bigg Boss 20 after Fans Ka Faisla

Love Gill’s entry was not completely decided by the show’s usual selection process. The makers introduced a special “Fans Ka Faisla” twist, allowing viewers to choose between Love and Rhiya Ahir.

Rhiya had gained attention online following her appearance during the CJP protests. However, Love ultimately won the audience vote and secured her place in the Bigg Boss 20 house. The focus of the twist remained on giving viewers a direct role in deciding one of the contestants. Love has now officially entered the house and begun her journey alongside the other contestants.

Love Gill’s first challenge comes early

The reality show has wasted little time in putting its contestants under pressure. Love has already been nominated in the first week along with Kanika Mann, Uditi Singh and Arishfa Khan. The nomination means Love’s journey has begun with an immediate test. Her ability to connect with viewers could become important as the audience decides which contestants deserve to continue in the house.