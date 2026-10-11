Bigg Boss 20: Who is Manish Goel? Meet actor and first wildcard contestant on Salman Khan’s show

Best known for his appearances in Bhabhi and Anupamaa, the television actor has also participated in Nach Baliye and won Welcome Baazi Mehmaan Nawazi Ki.

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Meet Bigg Boss 20’s first wildcard contestant as he begins new journey (PC: Twitter)

With every new entry, Bigg Boss 20 finds another way to surprise its viewers. The latest twist has brought a familiar face from Indian television into the spotlight, giving the housemates a new reason to rethink their game plans. Manish Goel, who has spent years working across television serials and reality shows, entered the season as its first wildcard contestant. His arrival has also brought renewed attention to his long career, which includes popular daily soaps, celebrity competitions and a cooking reality show. Here is a closer look at the actor’s journey before his entry into Salman Khan’s show.

Who is Manish Goel, Bigg Boss 20’s first wildcard contestant?

Manish Goel is an Indian television actor known for his work in several Hindi serials over more than two decades. He became a familiar face to television audiences through shows such as Bhabhi, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii and Kasautii Zindagii Kay. His other television credits include Devi, Bhagyalakshmi, Ayushman Bhava, Tantra and Hamari Wali Good News.

In Anupamaa, he played Raghav Singh, adding another recognised television title to his portfolio. His entry into Bigg Boss 20 has now introduced him to a reality-show format where personal relationships, tasks and audience reactions can shape a contestant’s journey.

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What are Manish Goel’s most popular TV shows?

Goel built his career during a period when Hindi daily soaps were becoming a major part of Indian household entertainment. His role as Tilak Chopra in Bhabhi helped strengthen his presence on television, while his appearances in Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii and Kasautii Zindagii Kay added to his popularity.

Over the years, he has moved between family dramas, thrillers and other television formats. This range of work has allowed him to remain connected with the industry while taking on different types of characters.

Has Manish Goel worked in films?

Although television remains his best-known work, Goel has also explored films. His credits include Hum Phirr Milein Na Milein, in which he was also credited as a writer, and Hanak. These projects gave him opportunities to work beyond the daily-soap format and explore other aspects of storytelling.

What reality shows has Manish Goel participated in?

Goel has experience with reality television as well. He participated in the first season of Nach Baliye with his wife, actress Poonam Goel. The couple finished as runners-up in the dance competition.

He later appeared in shows such as Zara Nachke Dikha, Say Shava Shava and Ustaadon Ka Ustaad. In 2013, he won the celebrity cooking reality show Welcome – Baazi Mehmaan Nawazi Ki. He also hosted BIG Memsaab, adding presenting to his television experience.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manish Goel (@abhinetamanishgoel)

What can viewers expect from Manish Goel on Bigg Boss 20?

Goel’s long experience in front of the camera could help him adjust to the demands of reality television. However, living inside the Bigg Boss house presents a different challenge from performing in scripted shows. His interactions with fellow contestants, approach to tasks and ability to handle disagreements will influence how his journey develops.