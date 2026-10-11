Bigg Boss 20: Who is Nakul Dhull? Controversial influencer and viral meme face set to enter Salman Khan’s show as wildcard contestant

Known for becoming a popular face in internet memes, Nakul Dhull is reportedly preparing to step into the reality television spotlight, bringing his online fame into the Bigg Boss house.

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Nakul Dhull set to enter Salman Khan’s show (PC: Twitter)

The Bigg Boss 20 house has already welcomed a new face, with television actor Manish Goel entering as the season’s first wildcard contestant. Now, reports about another possible entry have brought social media influencer Nakul Dhull into the spotlight. Popularly known as Mitthu Don, he became an internet sensation through humorous videos and a catchphrase that took social media by storm. However, his online popularity has also been followed by controversy after old videos featuring his remarks about women resurfaced. His reported entry into Salman Khan’s reality show has sparked fresh discussions about his online persona and past statements.

Is Nakul Dhull entering Bigg Boss 20 as a wildcard contestant?

Yesterday’s Weekend Ka Vaar ending promo showed a new contestant without revealing his face. This has sparked speculation that Nakul Dhull could be the next wildcard entrant in the show. Whether the mystery contestant is indeed Nakul will be revealed in today’s Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

Nakul’s reported entry comes after Manish Goel joined the show as its first wildcard contestant. However, until the makers confirm his participation, his entry should be treated as speculation.

If he enters the house, the influencer will move from creating content for social media audiences to appearing on a reality show where contestants are watched closely by viewers. His viral fame and the controversy surrounding his remarks could make his reported entry a talking point.

Who is Nakul Dhull aka Mitthu Don?

Nakul Dhull is a social media influencer and digital content creator from Faridabad, Haryana. He is popularly known by the name Mitthu Don and has built an online following through humorous clips, sarcastic observations and podcast-style videos. He is also reported to be an engineering graduate.

His content has reached audiences on platforms such as Instagram and YouTube. While comedy helped him gain recognition, his name has recently been discussed for reasons beyond entertainment, particularly after videos containing controversial comments about women began circulating again.

Why is Nakul Dhull famous for the ‘Juice pila do mosambi ka’ meme?

Nakul became widely recognised online through the viral phrase “Juice pila do mosambi ka.” The line came from a humorous video in which he approaches a roadside juice seller and delivers the request in a dramatic voice, adding that his mood is off.

The unusual delivery quickly caught the attention of social media users. The audio was reused in memes, reaction videos and Instagram Reels, helping turn Nakul into a familiar internet personality. The phrase became closely associated with his online identity and introduced him to audiences who might not otherwise have known his name.

Why is Nakul Dhull facing backlash over his comments on women?

Nakul has faced criticism after old video clips featuring his remarks about women resurfaced online. In one widely circulated clip, he discusses following a woman walking alone at around 11 pm and suggests that the experience would make men understand fear. Critics have argued that such comments make light of women’s safety and could normalise intimidating behaviour.

Another clip reportedly features him describing women as belonging to a lower gender while referring to men as an upper gender. These remarks have drawn further criticism from social media users, some of whom have questioned whether he should be given a platform on a mainstream reality show.

The upcoming elimination

Meanwhile, the episode is also expected to focus on the elimination of another housemate. This week, eight contestants have been nominated for eviction: Qazi Touqeer, Aman Gandhi, Mahhi Vij, Kanika Mann, Love Gill, Arishfa Khan, Kushal Tanwar (Gullu) and Mary Kom.

The nominations followed a boxing-themed punching bag task in which contestants targeted their rivals. Newly appointed captain Uditi Singh also used her special immunity powers to nominate Mary Kom directly, adding another twist to the Week 5 elimination race.