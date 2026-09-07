Bigg Boss 20: Who is Qazi Touqeer? Meet singer who won Fame Gurukul and shared screen space with Katrina Kaif

Before entering Salman Khan’s reality show Qazi Touqeer became a household name after his memorable journey on Fame Gurukul and later explored opportunities beyond music.

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Fame Gurukul winner Qazi Touqeer who shared screen space with Katrina Kaif (PC: Twitter)

Qazi Touqeer is stepping into the Bigg Boss 20 house with a career that goes back to one of Indian television’s most remembered singing reality shows. Long before social media creators and gaming stars became reality-show favourites, Qazi became a familiar name through Fame Gurukul. His journey on the 2005 show turned him into a popular television personality and gave him a place in the music industry. Nearly two decades later, he is returning to reality television with Salman Khan‘s show. For younger viewers, his entry could also offer a chance to discover the story behind a name that once dominated music reality television.

Qazi Touqeer’s Fame Gurukul journey

Qazi, who hails from Srinagar, rose to nationwide popularity after participating in Fame Gurukul in 2005. The singing competition was based on the international Fame Academy format and brought aspiring singers together to compete for a career in music.

Qazi quickly became one of the show’s most popular contestants. His strong connection with viewers helped him survive several rounds as audiences repeatedly voted in his favour. On October 20, 2005, Qazi and Ruprekha Banerjee were declared the winners. Together, they became known as the show’s “Fame Jodi”.

Qazi Touqeer and Arijit Singh were on the same show

One of the more interesting chapters of Qazi’s reality-show journey is his association with Arijit Singh. The singer who would later become one of India’s biggest playback voices was also a contestant on Fame Gurukul. Arijit finished sixth in the competition while Qazi and Ruprekha went on to win the show.

Despite taking different paths after the programme, Qazi and Arijit have maintained a bond over the years. In 2026, Qazi shared a video from his reunion with Arijit in Jiaganj. The meeting brought back memories of their days on the singing reality show almost two decades earlier.

What did Qazi do after Fame Gurukul?

The victory gave Qazi a major boost and opened several doors in music. He and Ruprekha later released the album Yeh Pal. Qazi also recorded songs including “Karu Kya” and “Hero” as he continued exploring opportunities in music. Acting was another ambition for Qazi. He was associated with the film Take Off which was intended to mark his acting debut.

However, the project did not eventually reach audiences. His journey therefore moved through several areas of entertainment rather than following a single path.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Qazi Touqeer (@qazitouqeer_official)

Qazi Touqeer worked with Katrina Kaif

Qazi later returned to the Bollywood music scene with an appearance in the music video for “Afghan Jalebi” from the 2015 film Phantom, helmed by Kabir Khan. The song featured Katrina Kaif and gave Qazi an opportunity to share screen space with the Bollywood star. The appearance also connected his early television popularity with a newer phase of his entertainment career.

Qazi Touqeer’s estimated net worth

Qazi Touqeer’s net worth has been estimated at around Rs 5-6 crore. His earnings have been associated with his work in reality television, music albums and film appearances. His post-Fame Gurukul career also included the album Yeh Pal, released with Ruprekha. The album was presented as a major music project following their victory and helped extend the momentum generated by the reality show.

Why is Qazi entering Bigg Boss 20?

Qazi is now returning to the reality-TV format after more than two decades. His earlier experience was centred on singing and public votes while Bigg Boss will put much more emphasis on personality, relationships and life inside the house.