Bigg Boss 20: Who is ScoutOP aka Tanmay Singh? Know his PUBG career and monthly income

Tanmay Singh aka ScoutOP is set to bring his gaming experience and digital popularity to the Bigg Boss 20 house as a new contestant.

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Here’s all about the gaming star Scout joining Salman Khan’s show (PC: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 20 is set to introduce a familiar face to India’s gaming community to a much wider television audience. Tanmay Singh, popularly known as ScoutOP or Sc0ut, has entered Salman Khan‘s reality show after making a name for himself in competitive gaming and online content. His journey has largely been linked with PUBG Mobile and later Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI). While he is already a major name among gamers and esports followers, the show gives him a chance to connect with viewers who may not know much about his career.

Who is Tanmay Singh aka ScoutOP?

Tanmay Singh is a professional esports player, streamer and content creator who is widely recognised by his gaming identity ScoutOP. He began his professional esports career in 2018 when PUBG Mobile was rapidly gaining popularity in India.

Known for his aggressive gameplay and shooting skills, Scout soon became one of the recognisable personalities in India’s competitive mobile gaming scene. As the gaming ecosystem developed, he continued his journey through BGMI while also building a large audience through livestreams and gaming videos.

ScoutOP’s PUBG Mobile and esports journey

Tanmay has represented several well-known esports organisations during his career. His team associations have included TeamIND, Team SouL, Fnatic and Orange Rock. One of the notable achievements of his competitive career came with Orange Rock. The team finished as runners-up at the PUBG Mobile World League 2020: East.

The result gave Scout and his teammates recognition beyond India’s gaming circuit and placed them on an international competitive stage. Over time, Scout’s career moved beyond tournaments. He began regularly livestreaming his games and also created vlogs, gaming videos and entertainment content for his followers.

What is Scout’s connection with Team XSpark?

Scout later became associated with Team XSpark as a co-founder and owner. The organisation has also made its mark in Indian esports and won the Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS) in 2024. His individual achievements include Gamer of the Year and Fan Favourite Esports Player of the Year awards.

His combination of professional gaming, livestreaming and content creation has helped him build a following running into millions. Reports before his Bigg Boss entry placed his social media following at around 4.4 million while his YouTube subscriber base was reported to have crossed five million.

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How much does ScoutOP earn?

ScoutOP’s income comes from several parts of his digital career rather than only competitive gaming. His earnings are linked to YouTube content, livestream donations, esports and brand endorsements. During his segment in Bigg Boss 20 premiere, he publicly spoke about earning around Rs 30 lakh per month which even left Salman Khan surprised. His reported endorsements have included several renowned brands.

His success in the gaming industry has also contributed to a luxury lifestyle. Reports estimate his net worth at around Rs 12 crore to Rs 16 crore. He has been associated with luxury cars including a Ford Mustang GT and an Audi A6.

Why is ScoutOP’s Bigg Boss 20 entry significant?

For Tanmay, Bigg Boss 20 represents a completely different kind of competition. His previous career has involved gaming tournaments where strategy, reflexes and teamwork are crucial. Inside the Bigg Boss house, however, there are no gaming screens or teammates to rely on.

Instead, Scout will have to live with contestants from entertainment, sports and the digital world while dealing with tasks, nominations and everyday disagreements. Meanwhile, this years lineup includes, Scout, MC Mary Kom, Amrapali Dubey, Uditi Singh, Arishfa Khan, Aman Gandhi, Qazi Tauqeer, Harsh Machare aka Yung DSA, Kushal Tanwar aka Gullu, Love Gill, Rohed Khan, Isha Rikhi, Mahhi Vij, Asif Khan, Rhiti Tiwari and Kanika Mann.