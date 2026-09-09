Bigg Boss 20: Who is Yung DSA? Meet Harsh Vijay Machare, the rapper behind ‘Yeda Yung’

Yung DSA is all set to bring his unique personality and music background to the Bigg Boss 20 house after gaining recognition with his popular track ‘Yeda Yung’.

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Harsh Vijay Machare aka Yung DSA enters Salman Khan’s show (PC: Twitter)

Salman Khan‘s Bigg Boss 20 has brought together contestants from different worlds and one of the names adding a hip-hop flavour to the season is Yung DSA. Born Harsh Vijay Machare, the Pune-based rapper has built his identity through raw music that reflects his roots and personal experiences. While many viewers may know him for his popular track Yeda Yung others may be discovering his work for the first time through the reality show. His entry into the Bigg Boss house marks another step in a journey that began with rap at a young age and later took him from a regular job to pursuing music professionally.

Who is Yung DSA?

Yung DSA is the stage name of Harsh Vijay Machare who comes from Yerwada in Pune. His music is strongly influenced by his surroundings and combines desi hip-hop with Marathi elements and trap sounds. His connection with Pune is often visible in his music giving his songs a local identity while keeping them accessible to a wider hip-hop audience.

His interest in rap started when he was just 12 years old. However pursuing music was not always financially easy. Before becoming a full-time rapper he worked at a BPO while trying to support his family and continue working towards his musical ambitions.

‘Yeda Yung’ changed his career

The major turning point in Yung DSA’s career came with Yeda Yung. Released under Gully Gang Records in 2024 the track gained wider attention in 2025 and became his most recognised song. The popularity of the track helped Yung DSA reach listeners beyond Pune and gave him a stronger position in India’s independent hip-hop scene. Its success also allowed him to leave his BPO job and concentrate on music full-time.

His other songs and Bollywood connection

Although Yeda Yung remains his biggest breakthrough Yung DSA has worked on several other tracks including Maaf Kar, Chala Kalti and Rade Rapate. His growing presence in music has also taken him towards Bollywood. He recently worked on the title track of Toaster starring Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra. Yung DSA contributed rap vocals to Goni Mein Paisa with composer Aman Pant.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by YUNG DSA (@yung_dsa)

Yung DSA in Bigg Boss 20

Yung DSA entered Bigg Boss 20 as one of the season’s contestants and the show now gives audiences an opportunity to see the personality behind the rapper. His music career already gives him a distinct identity but the reality show could reveal how he handles pressure relationships and competition inside the house.

The season has also quickly moved into its first major tasks. Yung DSA became one of the three finalists in the first captaincy task alongside Gullu (Kushal Tanwar) and Aasif Khan. This puts him in contention to become the first captain of the season and could give his game an early boost. The new episodes are available on JioHotstar at 9 pm and are broadcast on Colors TV at 10:30 pm.