Bigg Boss 20: Why did Salman Khan skip Friday’s Weekend Ka Vaar shoot? Here’s what happened

Bigg Boss 20 contestants had to wait an extra day before facing host Salman Khan during the much-awaited Weekend Ka Vaar episode. The regular Friday shooting schedule was changed at the last minute, leaving viewers curious about the reason behind the delay. The episode, which usually gives Salman an opportunity to question housemates about their behaviour throughout the week, has now been rescheduled. With several heated arguments and controversies taking place inside the house, the upcoming episode is expected to address some major issues.
Salman Khan could not shoot the Weekend Ka Vaar episode on Friday, November 13, because of his pre-scheduled professional commitments. His busy schedule made it difficult for the makers to continue with the usual filming plan. As a result, the team decided to shift the shoot to Saturday, November 14.
The change means that contestants got an additional day before their weekly interaction with the Bollywood superstar. However, the delay has also increased curiosity among viewers who are waiting to see how Salman reacts to the incidents that took place over the past few days.
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Salman Khan is scheduled to film the Weekend Ka Vaar episode on Saturday, November 14. The change is related to his professional commitments and not a reported change in the show’s regular format. Weekend Ka Vaar remains one of the most anticipated parts of Bigg Boss 20. Salman usually reviews the contestants’ behaviour, questions them about their decisions and shares his views on the biggest controversies inside the house.
Several incidents have created tension among the contestants this week. Here are four major issues that could come up during the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar discussion.
One of the biggest talking points this week has been the confrontation between Scout OP and Yung DSA. Their argument reportedly turned intense and created an uncomfortable atmosphere inside the house. The situation became serious enough for Bigg Boss to intervene and take action against Scout OP.
Viewers are now waiting to see whether Salman addresses the incident and questions the contestants involved. His response could become one of the key moments of the episode.
Scout OP and Love Gill‘s relationship has also attracted attention. Following a heated disagreement between the two, Scout was seen getting emotional inside the house. Their changing equation and differences have become a subject of discussion among contestants. Salman may question both of them about the argument and their expectations from each other. The episode could also bring clarity to their friendship.
Another incident that may attract Salman’s attention is Arishfa Khan‘s decision to throw food inside the house. The action reportedly upset other contestants and added to the tension among housemates. Given the importance of food and shared responsibilities in the Bigg Boss house, Salman could question her behaviour and discuss its impact on the other participants.
Mahhi Vij‘s controversial ‘homebreaker’ remark has also created a stir inside the house. The comment became another point of disagreement among contestants and sparked discussions about personal relationships. Salman may address the controversy during Weekend Ka Vaar and ask Mahi to explain her statement. It remains to be seen how the other housemates react when the matter is discussed.
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