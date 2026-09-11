Bigg Boss 20: Yung DSA becomes the first captain as Room 20 opens on Salman Khan’s show

Yung DSA earns the first captaincy of the season as the Bigg Boss 20 house gets a new space that adds another twist to the ongoing game.

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Yung DSA takes first captaincy in Bigg Boss 20 (PC: Twitter)

The latest episode of Bigg Boss 20 brought a mix of competition, arguments, emotional moments and a reminder of the show’s long-running legacy. With the contestants settling into their new surroundings, the captaincy task quickly became the centre of attention as different housemates backed their preferred contenders. Tensions rose during the task with disagreements over the way the game was being played. The mood later changed when the contestants were taken down memory lane and shown some of the most memorable moments from previous seasons. The episode also introduced a new space inside the house that could add another layer to the game.

Yung DSA becomes the first captain

The captaincy contest became the biggest development of Episode 5. Yung DSA, Gullu (Kushal Tanwar) and Aasif Khan emerged as the main contenders as the task progressed. Yung DSA had an early confrontation with Aamrapali Dubey, who questioned his use of what she described as “cheap language”. The tension continued when Yung DSA later clashed with Kanika Mann during the task. He accused Kanika of charging at him while she argued that she was simply playing the game in the way she understood it.

Kanika then had another disagreement with Arishfa Khan over shouting and the use of what she referred to as “Bigg Boss wali language”. After the task came to an end, Mahhi Vij announced Yung DSA as the winner, making him the first captain of Bigg Boss 20. His new position also brought an immediate responsibility as Bigg Boss later questioned him over the housemates’ daytime sleeping and rule violations.

Contestants get emotional while revisiting Bigg Boss history

The episode then took a completely different turn as the contestants were shown a montage covering the legacy of Bigg Boss. The clips featured memorable moments from previous seasons including funny incidents, major fights and emotional scenes involving contestants who became part of the show’s history.

The montage also featured former hosts such as Shilpa Shetty and Amitabh Bachchan along with several memorable moments involving the OG host Salman Khan. The housemates watched the footage with a mixture of laughter and emotion.

Mahhi Vij, Aamrapali Dubey, Isha Rikhi and Aasif Khan were among those who became emotional while watching the clips. The montage also featured late Bigg Boss winner Sidharth Shukla and some of his heartwarming moments with Shehnaaz Gill, which added another emotional touch to the segment. Mary Kom also struggled to hold back her tears while watching the memorable moments from the show’s past.

Bigg Boss reminded the contestants that the house represents the memories of everyone who has lived there before. The message was that the show is not simply about playing a game but about how contestants conduct themselves and leave their own mark on its history.

Room 20 opens inside the house

The episode also brought another surprise when Room 20 was opened. The contestants were taken inside the new space where photographs of the Bigg Boss 20 housemates were displayed. The room’s opening added curiosity to the ongoing season and gave the contestants another part of the house to explore. It also came at a time when relationships and alliances were beginning to take shape.

Yung DSA gets a new responsibility

After becoming captain, Yung DSA was given another important decision. Bigg Boss called him and asked whose lifeline he would like to take. Yung chose Kanika Mann. He was then given the responsibility of dividing the household work among the contestants. With Yung now holding the first captaincy of the season, his decisions are likely to influence the equations inside the house in the episodes ahead.