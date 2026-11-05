Bigg Boss 20: Yung DSA confesses cheating on girlfriend Samiksha 10-12 times, worries she may find out – Watch

Yung DSA made an unexpected confession about his relationship with Samiksha during a conversation with ScoutOP on Bigg Boss 20. The rapper admitted to cheating on her multiple times and wondered if she had found out after his entry into the show.

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Bigg Boss 20 Yung DSA confesses to cheating on girlfriend (PC: Twitter)

The Bigg Boss 20 house has witnessed several emotional moments during the ongoing family-message task, but one conversation has taken an unexpected turn. Rapper Yung DSA, who has spoken about his girlfriend Samiksha several times during his stay, opened up about their relationship while talking to fellow contestant ScoutOP. What started as a discussion about a missing family message soon turned into a confession that has caught viewers by surprise. Yung admitted to being unfaithful to Samiksha on multiple occasions and appeared worried about what might happen to their relationship once he leaves the house.

Bigg Boss 20: Yung DSA confesses to cheating on girlfriend

The revelation came during the ‘Sandese Aate Hai’ family-message task on the ocassion of Diwali. As part of the task, contestants got an opportunity to hear recorded messages from their fanily members and loved ones. Kanika Mann eventually played an audio message from Yung’s parents, leaving the rapper emotional.

However, Yung appeared disappointed that his girlfriend Samiksha, also known as Sama, was not mentioned in the message. He wondered why his mother had not included her and later shared his concerns with ScoutOP.

While talking to Scout OP, Yung DSA said, ” Maine Samiksha ko kho diya..Maine cheat kiya hai usko bahot…..10-12 alag alag time.” This left ScoutOP shocked and he asked, “Toh bhi tere saath rahi na?” To this, Yung replied, “Nahi, pata nahi tha usko.. Jab main yahan pe aaya tab usko pata chala hoga”

Watch video here:

Yung DSA admits he’s a serial cheater who has done it 10-12 times. Scout is being unfaithful to his girlfriend and calls his ex gold digger on ntv. Anyone who supports such people should be ashamed. #BiggBoss20 https://t.co/95aXVxQAIO — as. (@masthreezero) November 4, 2026

Bigg Boss 20: Yung DSA fears Samiksha may have found out about his infidelity

During the same conversation, Yung admitted that he was worried about losing Samiksha. He wondered whether she might have discovered the truth after he entered the Bigg Boss 20 house.

He told Scout, “Nahi, pata nahi tha usko. Jab main yahan pe aaya tab usko pata chala hoga.” His comments suggested that he was concerned about how his girlfriend might react after watching the show.

The confession has also surprised viewers because Yung has spoken affectionately about Samiksha inside the house. He has previously referred to her as his ‘pasandida aurat’ and expressed how much she means to him.

Who is Yung DSA’s girlfriend – Samiksha?

Yung DSA’s girlfriend is Samiksha, whom he also frequently refers to by her nickname, “Sama”. While the rapper initially kept her identity private during his time on Bigg Boss 20, calling her his “pasandida aurat” (favourite woman) and praising her simple nature, her name was later revealed on the show. The relationship recently became a major talking point during the reality show’s Family Week. After failing to receive an audio message from her, an emotional Yung DSA broke down and confessed to fellow contestant Scout OP that he had repeatedly cheated on Samiksha (10 to 12 times) before entering the house, expressing his fear that he has now lost her.

His candid confession has sparked reactions online, with several netizens expressing disappointment and questioning his actions for being unfaithful to his girlfriend.