Bigg Boss 20’s Rhiti Tiwari breaks silence on Rs 25,000 allowance controversy: ‘Just my…’

Bigg Boss 20’s Rhiti Tiwari has addressed the controversy over her Rs 25,000 monthly allowance, saying she never claimed to be financially struggling. The singer clarified that she was only sharing her personal experience.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/entertainment/tv/bigg-boss-20s-rhiti-tiwari-breaks-silence-on-rs-25000-allowance-controversy-just-my-8533344/ Copy

Rhiti Tiwari (PC- Instagram)

Rhiti Tiwari has responded to the controversy surrounding her comments about her finances on Bigg Boss 20. The singer, who was recently evicted from the show in a mid-week elimination, said she was only sharing a personal experience and never claimed that she was struggling financially. Rhiti’s eviction came after Salman Khan reprimanded her during Weekend Ka Vaar over some of her behaviour and remarks inside the house. Her comments about receiving a monthly allowance of around Rs 25,000 from her father Manoj Tiwari also became a talking point outside the show.

Rhiti Tiwari reacts to controversy

While discussing her relationship with her father, Rhiti had spoken about managing her expenses with the monthly allowance. She had also recalled times when she survived on vada pav and put only Rs 500 worth of diesel in her car.

Her comments were later questioned by Punjabi singer Ekam Bawa, who claims to be her former stepfather. He raised questions about her account while pointing to her alleged ownership of expensive handbags, luxury cars and properties.

Rhiti has now said she cannot comment much on the matter because legal action has been taken. In an interview with the Free Press Journal, she said, “Since appropriate legal action has been taken, I would like to say nothing about it. But I think the fact that it came at such a convenient time should be an answer in itself. You know what I mean? I was not there to defend myself. So I think the audience is also smart. They’ll understand.”

‘I never said that I was struggling’, says Rhiti

Addressing her Rs 25,000 allowance comment, Rhiti clarified that she never meant to suggest that she came from a financially difficult background. She said she was simply sharing how her family wanted her to learn to manage her own expenses.

“I never said that I was struggling. This is just my experience. I think every household and every family has different thought processes. I’m 25 right now. My dad has been very clear and my family has been very clear: “Beta, you make your own life.” Because if I am handed something, I won’t have any value for it. I will never have that fire within me to achieve something, to do something. So I’m very happy that this was not done for me,” she added.

Rhiti said becoming independent was important to her as she grew older. She explained that people can sometimes feel hesitant to ask their families for money or other things, which made her want to take responsibility for herself.

Rhiti says she was sharing her ‘truth’

The singer stressed that her comments were not meant to seek sympathy or portray herself as someone struggling. “It’s not that I don’t come from privilege or that privilege doesn’t exist. It’s just my truth. This is just what happened. It’s not my struggle. It’s just my story. I’m not saying, “Please sympathise with me.” I was talking about it in a different moment, a different vulnerable moment. So I’m not asking for any sympathy. If I was asking for sympathy, I would have been asking for it for many years. If this was something I wanted to do, I would have been doing it for many years. It’s just that I became very real there. I’ve just been too real there. That’s basically it.”

Following her Bigg Boss 20 exit, Rhiti is now preparing for the release of her upcoming music album Rejected.