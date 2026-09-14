Bigg Boss 7 fame Ajaz Khan accused of sending ‘creepy’ messages to content creator; she shares alleged voice note

Ajaz Khan sparks controversy after content creator Niyati shares alleged DM exchange: ‘How disgusting was this?’

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Ajaz Khan (PC-Instagram)

Ajaz Khan has landed in controversy after a Noida-based content creator named Niyati shared a video claiming that the actor had messaged her on Instagram and asked if she wanted to meet for coffee or wine. In her video, Niyati said she was surprised when Ajaz, who has around 5.8 million followers on Instagram, contacted her. She said none of her content had gone viral and she was unsure how the actor knew about her. However, as Ajaz is a celebrity, she initially felt happy that he had reached out and decided to respond.

According to Niyati, Ajaz first asked her, “Where are you from?” After she told him that she was from Noida, she claimed that the actor said he was in Delhi and asked if she “wanna catch up”.

Niyati said the message made her uncomfortable and she felt she understood where the conversation was heading. However, she decided to give him the benefit of the doubt and asked, “For?”

She also shared what she claimed was a voice note sent by Ajaz. In the audio, a voice can be heard saying, “Hey hi, how are you? I am in Delhi, so we can catch up if you have time. We can have a coffee or wine together.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Niyati | Style & Scent (@nextdoorniyatii)

‘People are so disgusting’, says Niyati

Niyati later criticised the actor over the alleged interaction. She said, “How disgusting was this? People are so disgusting. My account is not even famous, and he was texting me, so I could sense that I am not the only one he is texting. He might be texting many other girls.”

The video has since attracted reactions from social media users. Some users claimed that they had also received messages from Ajaz, while others called the alleged interaction “creepy”. One comment read, “Urgh everything about the way he went about it is so creepy. Stay safe out there and great job sharing ❤️.”

Another user claimed, “He texts all once i was staying in mumbai in a hotel he saw me and started flirting.” A third comment said, “He texted me and my friends also.”

Who is Ajaz Khan?

Ajaz Khan is an actor and television personality who became widely known after appearing on Bigg Boss 7. He entered the reality show as a wild card contestant and became one of the season’s talked-about participants.

Before appearing on Bigg Boss, Ajaz had already worked in films and television. He made his acting debut with the 2003 film Patth and later appeared in movies such as Rakta Charitra II, Allah Ke Banday, Lakeer Ka Fakeer and Ya Rab. He has also acted in Telugu films, including Dookudu, Naayak, Temper and Rogue.