BP Singh, creator of CID and Aahat dies at 77 after heart attack

Indian television has lost familiar creative force whose work helped make investigative dramas and supernatural stories popular with audiences.

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CID and Aahat maker BP Singh passes away at 77 (PC: Twitter)

Indian television has lost one of the creative minds behind some of its most memorable crime and horror shows. Brijendra Pal Singh, popularly known as BP Singh, died on Tuesday morning, October 27, after suffering a massive heart attack. He was 77. Known for bringing gripping investigations and suspenseful stories to television audiences, Singh built a career that spanned several decades. His work reached millions of viewers through shows that became familiar names in Indian households. Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit confirmed the news and remembered Singh for his contribution to the entertainment industry. His last rites are scheduled to take place on October 28.

Ashoke Pandit pays tribute to BP Singh

Ashoke Pandit announced Singh’s death through an Instagram post, remembering him as a talented filmmaker whose crime shows captivated audiences across the country. Pandit also recalled his association with Singh during the latter’s tenure as president of the Indian Film and Television Directors’ Association (IFTDA).

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In his tribute, Pandit wrote, “Sad to know about the demise of an ace Producer Director B.P.Singh ji due to massive heart attack today early morning. A brilliant filmmaker who captivated the nation with his crime shows C.I.D and AAhat. His work is still and will continue to be a an inspiration to generations to come. Was fortunate to be a very close associate of him when he was the President of Indian Film & Television Directors’ Association.”

He further added, “A great human being and a dear friend Will always be remembered with his contribution in the entertainment world. Heartfelt condolences to the family & near ones. The last rites will be performed tomorrow, October 28. Details will be shared soon.”

See post of Ashoke Pandit here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit1)

BP Singh’s legacy as the creator of CID

Born in Dehradun, Brijendra Pal Singh became widely recognised for creating, directing and producing CID. The crime drama premiered in 1998 and followed a team of Mumbai crime branch officers as they investigated complicated cases. Its focus on investigations, clues and dramatic revelations helped it remain popular with viewers for two decades.

Singh also occasionally appeared on the show as DCP Shamsher Singh Chitrole. The series became one of Indian television’s most recognisable crime dramas and developed a loyal audience over the years. In 2010, its popularity also led to the introduction of the CID Gallantry Awards, which recognised acts of bravery.

Meanwhile, Singh’s work was not limited to crime stories. He also produced Aahat, Sony TV’s cult horror series, which aired from 1995 to 2015. The show became a familiar name among viewers who enjoyed supernatural stories and suspense-driven television. His other projects included Khaaki, Abhay and SuperCops Vs Super Villains. Across these productions, Singh helped bring crime, mystery and horror to Indian television audiences.