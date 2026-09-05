Farrhana Bhatt confirms not participating in Roadies 21 as gang leader: ‘Decided to take…’

Farrhana Bhatt has finally cleared the air about the Roadies 21 rumours. After days of speculation about her possible entry as a Gang Leader, the reality star has revealed that she will be sitting this season out.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/entertainment/tv/farrhana-bhatt-confirms-not-participating-in-mtv-roadies-21-as-gang-leader-8517099/ Copy

Farrhana Bhatt (PC: Instagram)

Farrhana Bhatt has been at the centre of plenty of reality-show buzz recently. After making her mark on Bigg Boss 19 and later appearing in Khatron Ke Khiladi 15, reports about her possible next television project had fans wondering if she was ready for another big challenge. Her name was being linked with Roadies 21, with reports suggesting that she could take on the role of a Roadies 21 Gang Leader. But it looks like fans will have to wait a little longer to see Farrhana in that role. The actress has now confirmed that she will not be participating in the upcoming season of Roadies as a Gang Leader. Her clarification comes after growing speculation about her possible association with the show.

Farrhana Bhatt chooses to take a break

Farrhana Bhatt decision seems to come down to timing. After taking part in physically demanding reality shows, she has decided that she needs some time away from the adventure-based format and will not participate in Roadies 21.

For someone who has recently gone through the pressure and physical challenges that come with shows such as Khatron Ke Khiladi, the decision is understandable. These programmes require contestants and participants to put in a great deal of physical and emotional energy.

Farrhana Bhatt shared this news on X and wrote, “A little clarification for everyone who’s been asking me about Roadies, No, I won’t be a Gang Leader on this season of Roadies. I’ve decided to take a small break from physically intense and adventure based shows after giving everything I had to Khatron Ke Khiladi.”

A little clarification for everyone who’s been asking me about Roadies, No, I won’t be a Gang Leader on this season of Roadies. I’ve decided to take a small break from physically intense and adventure based shows after giving everything I had to Khatron Ke Khiladi. Khatron has… — Farrhana Bhatt (@Farrhana_bhatt) September 4, 2026

She further explained, “Khatron has taken a lot of my energy, strength and emotions, and right now, I feel like I need some time to breathe, recharge and explore other things. That doesn’t mean I’m saying no to adventures forever! I’m sure there will be another time, another opportunity and another challenge. For now, I’m wishing all the best to the amazing Gang Leaders and the entire Roadies team. Go make it a memorable season! And to my fans, thank you for always being so excited to see me take on new challenges. Your love means everything.”

However, Farrhana’s decision does not necessarily mean that she is saying goodbye to adventure reality shows for good. Her comments suggest that she could return to this space when the right opportunity comes along. For now, though, she appears to be choosing a slower pace before taking on another major challenge.

Roadies Season 21

MTV Roadies Season 21, titled Roadies: Rebirth, is set to bring a fresh chapter to the popular youth reality show. Rannvijay Singha is returning as the host, marking his comeback to the MTV Roadies franchise. Auditions are expected to take place in major cities including Delhi, Chandigarh, Kolkata, and Pune during September 2026. The season is being promoted around the theme of a “rebirth,” with a Phoenix-inspired identity.