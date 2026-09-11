Hanuman Ansh box office collection Day 35: Neem Karoli Baba’s biopic remains unstoppable in fifth week, set to join Rs 200 crore club

Vishal Chaturvedi's film has sustained its momentum well beyond its opening weeks and is now closing in on a major box-office milestone.

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Neem Karoli Baba's biopic holds strong in fifth week (PC: Twitter)

Hanuman Ansh has turned into one of the biggest surprises at the box office this year. The spiritual biopic, which opened to modest numbers, has witnessed a remarkable turnaround during its theatrical run and continues to attract audiences even after more than a month. While most films begin to lose momentum after their opening weeks, Vishal Chaturvedi’s directorial has managed to find a strong audience much later in its run. The film’s fifth week has been particularly impressive, taking its overall collection closer to the Rs 200 crore mark.

Hanuman Ansh Day 35 box office collection

According to Sacnilk, Hanuman Ansh earned Rs 10.00 crore net in India on Day 35, its fifth Thursday. The film recorded around 7,664 shows with an overall occupancy of 35% on the day. The Day 35 collection was around 2.4% lower than the Rs 10.25 crore it earned on Wednesday.

Despite the slight dip, the film has maintained a remarkably steady run in its fifth week. With the latest collection, Hanuman Ansh has reached an India net total of Rs 163.13 crore. Its India gross collection stands at around Rs 192.75 crore.

Hanuman Ansh Day 1 to Day 35 box office collection

The film’s journey has been anything but ordinary. It started slowly but picked up significantly as word of mouth helped it attract more viewers. Here is the day-wise India net collection:

Day 1: Rs 0.10 crore

Day 2: Rs 0.20 crore

Day 3: Rs 0.30 crore

Day 4: Rs 0.10 crore

Day 5: Rs 0.13 crore

Day 6: Rs 0.13 crore

Day 7: Rs 0.12 crore

Week 1: Rs 1.08 crore

Day 8: Rs 0.04 crore

Day 9: Rs 0.08 crore

Day 10: Rs 0.08 crore

Day 11: Rs 0.05 crore

Day 12: Rs 0.05 crore

Day 13: Rs 0.05 crore

Day 14: Rs 0.05 crore

Week 2: Rs 0.40 crore

Day 15: Rs 0.15 crore

Day 16: Rs 0.85 crore

Day 17: Rs 2.20 crore

Day 18: Rs 1.25 crore

Day 19: Rs 2.35 crore

Day 20: Rs 1.50 crore

Day 21: Rs 2.10 crore

Week 3: Rs 10.40 crore

Day 22: Rs 6.25 crore

Day 23: Rs 9.25 crore

Day 24: Rs 12.75 crore

Day 25: Rs 5.50 crore

Day 26: Rs 8.50 crore

Day 27: Rs 7.75 crore

Day 28: Rs 11.00 crore

Week 4: Rs 61.00 crore

Day 29: Rs 10.00 crore

Day 30: Rs 16.50 crore

Day 31: Rs 22.75 crore

Day 32: Rs 10.00 crore

Day 33: Rs 10.75 crore

Day 34: Rs 10.25 crore

Day 35: Rs 10.00 crore

Week 5: Rs 90.25 crore

Fifth week becomes the biggest phase of its run

The film’s fifth week has emerged as its strongest period so far. It collected Rs 10 crore on Friday before jumping to Rs 16.50 crore on Saturday. Sunday brought an even bigger surge as the film earned Rs 22.75 crore. The numbers dropped to Rs 10 crore on Monday but remained steady through the rest of the week.

The film collected Rs 10.75 crore on Tuesday, followed by Rs 10.25 crore on Wednesday and Rs 10 crore on Thursday. The fifth-week total of Rs 90.25 crore is a major reason behind the film’s extraordinary turnaround at the box office.

Hanuman Ansh maintains strong occupancy

The film also continued to attract viewers across shows on Day 35. Its Hindi occupancy stood at around 34.47%, with morning shows recording 14.08% occupancy. Afternoon shows reached 31.85%, while evening and night shows registered 39.38% and 48.85% respectively. The strong night occupancy indicates that the film is still finding an audience even this late into its theatrical run.

What is Hanuman Ansh about?

Written and directed by Dr Vishal Chaturvedi, Hanuman Ansh follows Lakshminarayan, a young man who loses his mother and begins searching for answers about life, death and suffering. His journey takes him across different parts of North India before eventually bringing him closer to the life and teachings of Neem Karoli Baba. The film explores themes of devotion, compassion, service and surrender.

The cast includes Shobhinaw Satya in the lead role along with Vihaan Shedge, who plays the younger version of the character. Chandan K Anand, Purnima Tiwari, Anil Rastogi, Gulshan Pandey and Bhagvandas Patel are also part of the film.

Hanuman Ansh set to enter the Rs 200 crore club

With its India gross already nearing Rs 193 crore, Hanuman Ansh is now moving closer to the Rs 200 crore milestone. Its sustained performance in the fifth week has turned what initially looked like a slow theatrical start into an unexpected box-office success.

The film has also generated interest overseas. Before its international premiere on September 11, its North American advance booking had crossed $150,000, which was approximately Rs 1.43 crore. The figure came from advance sales in the US and Canada.