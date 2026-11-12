Jay Bhanushali slams Bigg Boss 20 contestants for dragging daughter Tara into fights, says kids won’t watch show

Bigg Boss 20: Jay Bhanushali calls out Yung DSA, Kanika Mann over remarks on daughter Tara, takes big decision as a father

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Jay Bhanushali with daughter Tara (PC-Instagram)

Television actor Jay Bhanushali has strongly reacted to Bigg Boss 20 contestants bringing his daughter Tara into their arguments inside the house. The actor, who was earlier married to Mahhi Vij, expressed his disappointment on social media and said that children should not be dragged into fights over a reality show. He also announced that he would no longer allow his children to watch Bigg Boss 20.

In a lengthy Instagram post, Jay said that contestants have every right to disagree with Mahhi’s game and question her decisions. However, he felt that bringing her children and motherhood into the arguments was crossing a line. He also expressed concern about the impact such comments could have on his children’s emotional well-being.

Jay also called out Yung DSA and Kanika Mann for their remarks about Tara. He mentioned how Yung DSA spoke about Tara growing up and feeling ashamed of her mother’s actions. He also questioned Kanika’s comment about not wanting to meet Mahhi’s children and Love Gill’s mother’s remarks involving his daughter.

Talking about the comments made during the task, Jay wrote, “JUST FOR A TASK – Yung DSA talking about my children growing up and feeling ashamed of their mother’s actions, Kanika saying she would never want to meet Mahhi’s children, and Love Gill’s mother bringing my daughter into the conversation by questioning how she would feel if someone said something similar about her daughter.

Tara is 7 years old baby she is NOT a contestant of Bigg Boss getting a child to put someone down is absolutely nonsense.”

He further made it clear that contestants could question Mahhi’s gameplay but should not involve her children in their disagreements. “Bigg Boss is a game. Disagree with Mahhi, question her gameplay and challenge her decisions, but bringing her children, motherhood and personal life into it is crossing a boundary.”

Jay also revealed that he had decided to keep his children away from the show after watching the recent episodes. He wrote, “After witnessing everything on Bigg Boss, I have made one decision as a father – I will not let my children watch Bigg Boss anymore. I had decided that I will never speak about anyone’s gameplay or give my opinion about any particular contestant and support Mahhi wherever I am needed.”

Towards the end of his note, Jay said that his children’s peace and innocence would always be more important than any reality show. He added that he did not want Tara to grow up watching her name being used repeatedly to target her mother. “As a father, I don’t want my children growing up with a trauma that Tara’s name is used in every sentence to put Mahhi down. The game may be entertainment for everyone, but for us, this is personal. My children’s peace and innocence will always come first. Thank you. Good bye BIGG BOSS 20.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jay Bhanushali (@ijaybhanushali)



Jay also requested social media users not to tag him or his children in posts related to Bigg Boss 20, as he wants to keep his family away from unnecessary negativity.

Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij’s separation

For the uninitiated, Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij announced their separation in January 2026 after being together for several years. In their joint statement, the former couple said that they had decided to follow separate paths but would continue to support each other. They also maintained that their children, Tara, Khushi and Rajveer, would remain their priority.