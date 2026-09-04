Karishma Tanna-Varun Bangera announces son’s name on Janmashtami: ‘Little miracle…’

Karishma Tanna and Varun Bangera have finally revealed their son’s name. The couple chose the auspicious occasion of Janmashtami to introduce their little one as Ved Tanna Bangera.

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Karishma Tanna-Varun Bangera reveals son's name (PC: Instagram)

Karishma Tanna and Varun Bangera have been enjoying a rather special new chapter in their lives after welcoming their first child earlier this year. While the couple had shared the happy news of becoming parents with fans, they kept their baby boy’s name under wraps. Now, they have finally decided to introduce him by name, and the occasion they picked makes the announcement even more special. On Janmashtami 2026, Karishma and Varun shared a sweet post revealing what they have named their son. The name has a beautiful meaning and has a strong connection with Indian tradition. Here’s everything you need to know about their little one and the name chosen by the proud parents.

Karishma Tanna and Varun Bangera reveal son’s name

Karishma Tanna and her husband Varun Bangera have named their baby boy Ved Tanna Bangera. The couple made the announcement on September 4, 2026 (Friday), coinciding with Janmashtami.

Sharing a post on Instagram, they introduced their son with a heartfelt note. They wrote, “On the auspicious occasion of Janmashtami 2026, with Kanha’s blessings, we lovingly introduce our little miracle…VED TANNA BANGERA”

The post featured the couple’s hands with their baby’s tiny hand resting over theirs, making the announcement all the more personal.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karishma K Tanna (@karishmaktanna)

What does Ved mean?

The name Ved has its roots in Sanskrit and is associated with sacred knowledge, wisdom, and spiritual understanding. It comes from Veda, referring to the ancient sacred scriptures.

Karishma Tanna and Varun Bangera also explained the meaning behind their choice in their announcement, describing Ved as a name that represents “A name that means sacred knowledge, wisdom and light.” The traditional meaning fits beautifully with their decision to reveal the name on Janmashtami.

Karishma Tanna welcomed her baby boy in July 2026

Karishma Tanna married Varun Bangera in February 2022 and announced her first pregnancy on April 6, 2026. Karishma and Varun became parents for the first time on July 29, 2026. Their son was born on the auspicious occasion of Guru Purnima.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karishma K Tanna (@karishmaktanna)

The actress had announced his arrival through a social media post, calling him their “greatest blessing” and welcoming their little one into the world. She wrote, “Born on the sacred day of Guru Purnima…Our greatest blessing is here. 29th July 2026 Welcome to our world, little one.”

The couple had announced their pregnancy in April, sharing their excitement with fans. Karishma had also given glimpses of her pregnancy journey on social media before becoming a mother.