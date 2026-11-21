Kaun Banega Crorepati 18: Bhushan Thakare becomes first crorepati on Amitabh Bachchan’s show, now eyes Rs 7 crore jackpot – Watch promo

Amitabh Bachchan's Kaun Banega Crorepati 18 has found its first crorepati. Bhushan Thakare from Jalgaon has won Rs 1 crore and is now one question away from the Rs 7 crore jackpot.

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Kaun Banega Crorepati 18 gets its first crorepati - Bhushan Thakare (PC: Instagram)

Amitabh Bachchan’s Kaun Banega Crorepati 18 has reached an exciting milestone, and the latest promo has given viewers a glimpse of a contestant’s remarkable journey. After weeks of watching participants take on challenging questions on the popular quiz show, the makers have finally introduced the season’s first crorepati. The contestant is Bhushan Thakare from Jalgaon, Maharashtra, whose journey to the hot seat is closely connected to his family’s sacrifices and his determination to build a better future. A promo shared by Sony TV shows Amitabh Bachchan congratulating Bhushan Thakare on his achievement, but there is another big moment waiting for him on Kaun Banega Crorepati 18.

Kaun Banega Crorepati 18 gets its first crorepati – Bhushan Thakare

The makers of Kaun Banega Crorepati 18 have released a new promo featuring Bhushan Thakare, a 28-year-old contestant from Jalgaon, Maharashtra. In the video, Amitabh Bachchan is seen hugging and congratulating him after he crosses the Rs 1 crore milestone. The megastar also gives him a warm hug as he celebrates the achievement.

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Bhushan Thakare has become the first contestant of the ongoing season to win Rs 1 crore. However, his journey on the show is not over yet. He has reached the Rs 7 crore jackpot question, which could take his winnings to an even bigger amount.

The promo gave a glimpse into Bhushan’s personal journey. During his conversation with Amitabh, he spoke about his parents’ struggles and how their sacrifices motivated him to keep working towards his goals.

Will Bhushan Thakare win Rs 7 crore on Kaun Banega Crorepati 18?

After becoming Kaun Banega Crorepati 18’s first crorepati, Bhushan Thakare is now set to face the Rs 7 crore jackpot question. The latest Kaun Banega Crorepati 18 promo has raised curiosity among viewers about whether he will answer it correctly and become the show’s next Rs 7 crore winner.

His journey has already become a special moment for the season, considering the difficulties he faced before reaching the hot seat. Winning Rs 1 crore is a major achievement for Bhushan, but the possibility of taking home the jackpot has made his upcoming episode even more exciting.

Bhushan Thakare’s journey is particularly inspiring because of the financial difficulties his family faced while supporting his education. The contestant also shared that he had not visited his home for the last one-and-a-half years. Speaking to Amitabh, Bhushan explained that his father had supported his education despite the family’s financial struggles. He also said that he wanted to return home only after achieving something worthy in life.

Whether Bhushan Thakare manages to answer the final question correctly or decides to walk away with his existing winnings will be revealed in the upcoming episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 18.