KBC 18 controversy: Amitabh Bachchan and Sony TV receive legal notice over Punjab bomb attacks question

The dispute has drawn attention to a circulating clip whose origins are yet to be established, with questions being raised about its content and credibility.

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KBC 18 sparks controversy over viral Punjab question (PC: Twitter)

A viral video allegedly linked to Kaun Banega Crorepati 18 has sparked a controversy involving “The Mahanayak of Bollywood” Amitabh Bachchan and Sony TV. The clip has drawn attention for a question reportedly asked during the quiz show about bomb attacks on police stations in Punjab. The matter has now taken a legal turn after a Punjab-based advocate raised objections to the content. He has questioned the way the state is being portrayed and sought an explanation from the actor and the television channel. However, the video’s authenticity is yet to be established.

Punjab lawyer sends legal notice to Amitabh Bachchan and Sony TV

Advocate Indrajeet Arora from Sangrur, Punjab, reportedly sent legal notices to Amitabh Bachchan and Sony TV over the circulating video. He objected to the alleged question and claimed that it could create a negative impression about Punjab.

According to IANS reports, Arora came across the clip around three to four days ago after one of his clients shared a screenshot and video with him. The footage allegedly showed Bachchan asking a contestant a question about the state where criminals had recently carried out bomb attacks on police stations.

The advocate argued that such a question appeared to target the reputation of a particular state rather than simply test a contestant’s general knowledge.

What was the alleged KBC 18 question about?

According to the viral clip, the question was reportedly worth Rs 12.5 lakh. It allegedly asked the contestant to identify the Indian state where criminals had recently carried out bomb attacks on police stations without fear. The four options displayed were Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal and Punjab.

The contestant reportedly used the 50:50 lifeline to narrow down the choices. Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal were eliminated from the options. Bachchan was then purportedly heard announcing Punjab as the correct answer. The clip, which is around two minutes long, has circulated widely on social media and triggered questions about whether the exchange was actually part of the television programme.

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Advocate demands video removal and unconditional apology

Arora has reportedly demanded that the disputed video be removed from national media. He has also sought an unconditional apology from Amitabh Bachchan and Sony TV if the footage is confirmed to be from an actual episode of the show.

The advocate maintained that he did not want Punjab or any other state to be portrayed in a manner that could damage its public image. He also expressed concern about the circulation of such content ahead of the upcoming Punjab elections.

Is the viral KBC 18 video real or AI-generated?

The authenticity of the circulating footage remains a major question. When asked whether the clip could have been created or altered using artificial intelligence, Arora reportedly said that the matter would become clearer after he received responses from Bachchan and Sony TV.

He also indicated that further legal action could be considered against those responsible if the video turned out to be fabricated. As of now, there is no independent confirmation that the alleged question appeared in an actual broadcast of Kaun Banega Crorepati 18. Neither the video’s circulation nor the legal notice establishes that the exchange took place on the show.