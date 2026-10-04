Khatron Ke Khiladi 15: Avinash Mishra defeats Rithvik Dhanjani to win Rohit Shetty’s show, wins Rs 20 lakh

Avinash Mishra has emerged victorious in the latest season of the popular stunt-based reality show, taking home the coveted title after a closely fought finale.

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Avinash Mishra defeats Rithvik Dhanjani to win Rohit Shetty's show (PC: Twitter)

The wait for the Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 winner is finally over. After several weeks of dangerous stunts and high-pressure challenges, the Rohit Shetty-hosted reality show has reached its conclusion. This season marked the return of the stunt-based series after a one-year gap and brought together a mix of familiar faces and newer contestants. As the competition moved closer to the finale, the margin for mistakes became smaller and the remaining participants had to push themselves harder. Among them, television actor Avinash Mishra steadily built a strong record and entered the finale as one of the contestants to watch.

Avinash Mishra wins Khatron Ke Khiladi 15

Avinash Mishra has emerged as the winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 after defeating Rithvik Dhanjani and Orry in the grand finale. With the victory, Avinash lifted the coveted trophy and took home Rs 20 lakh in prize money. His winnings also include a trip to Europe and a Maruti Suzuki Swift car.

The top three finalists were also awarded a bike. Avinash’s victory comes after a consistent run throughout the season where he established himself as one of the strongest performers in the stunt challenges.

See viral picture of Avinash Mishra with Rohit Shetty after lifting the trophy here

Avinash becomes the Winner of most Successful Season of Khatron ke Khiladi! ❤️‍ CONGRATULATIONS @Avinash_galaxy So Proud of u #AvinashMishra #KKK15 https://t.co/zfaA11wbhj — Trisha (@Prettyy_Slayuhh) October 4, 2026

Avinash’s impressive run on the show

One of the biggest highlights of Avinash’s journey was his consistency. He did not abort a single task during the season and continued to take on the challenges even when the stunts became increasingly difficult.

His performance also earned him the Swift Immunity Jacket. The special advantage allowed him to either protect a contestant from elimination or choose not to perform a task. Despite having this option, Avinash remained among the strongest competitors and eventually made his way to the final stage.

He faced strong competition from contestants including Farrhana Bhatt and Orry from the newer batch as well as returning participants Karan Wahi and Rithvik Dhanjani.

The winner of #KKK15 finale is none other than #AvinashMishra❤️ GOATED CONTESTANT IN HISTORY OF KKK https://t.co/ZEN0SGI1ca — Naruto (@AvinashM1810) October 4, 2026

Avinash Mishra’s television journey

Avinash has been part of the television industry for nearly a decade. Before entering acting, he worked as a DJ. He made his acting debut with Sethji in 2016 and later appeared in Ishqbaaz in 2017. His performance in Mariam Khan Reporting Live in 2018 helped him gain wider recognition. He later featured in Nath in 2022 which became an important point in his career.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Avinash Mishra (@avinash_world)

From Bigg Boss 18 to Khatron Ke Khiladi 15

Avinash also participated in Bigg Boss 18 in 2024 and finished fourth. His time on the reality show helped him build a larger audience and established him as one of the season’s notable contestants. Interestingly, while he was still inside the Bigg Boss 18 house, Avinash had already been finalised as a contestant for Khatron Ke Khiladi 15. His journey on the stunt show has now ended on a high note with the coveted trophy.