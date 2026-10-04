Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 finale: Rohit Shetty’s stunt show heads for grand showdown, check date, finalists and prize money

As the latest season comes to an end, fans are waiting to see which contestant will emerge victorious after a series of challenging stunts and high-pressure tasks.

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Rohit Shetty's show reaches its final showdown (PC: Twitter)

The final stretch of Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 has arrived and the competition is now at its most intense stage. After weeks of dangerous tasks, unexpected eliminations and dramatic comebacks, the stunt reality show is ready to crown its winner. Hosted by Rohit Shetty, the latest season has kept viewers guessing as several popular contestants fought their way through challenging stunts. With the finale being presented in two parts, the excitement has continued into the weekend. Now, all eyes are on the remaining contestants as they prepare for the final battle and a chance to lift the coveted trophy.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 finale date and time

The second and concluding episode of the Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 grand finale will air on October 4 at 9 pm IST. Rohit Shetty will return as the host for the final showdown on Colors TV. For viewers who prefer watching online, the finale will also stream live on JioHotstar at the same time.

The first part of the finale aired on Saturday, October 3. It saw Harsh Gujral and Rubina Dilaik exit the competition, leaving five contestants in the race for the title.

Who are the Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 finalists?

The final five contestants competing for the Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 trophy are Avinash Mishra, Farrhana Bhatt, Rithvik Dhanjani, Karan Wahi and Orry (Orhan Awatramani). They will face the final set of stunts before the season’s winner is announced.

Avinash Mishra, Farrhana Bhatt, Rithvik Dhanjani and Orry had emerged as strong contenders during the later stages of the season. Karan Wahi has also made it to the final round after surviving the demanding tasks throughout the competition.

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What will the Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 winner get?

The winner will take home the Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 trophy along with reportedly Rs 20 lakh in prize money. The winner is also expected to receive a new Maruti Suzuki Swift. The finale will further decide the first and second runner-up positions.

Where was Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 filmed?

The latest season was filmed in Cape Town, South Africa and premiered on August 1 with 13 contestants. The original line-up included Rubina Dilaik, Avinash Mishra, Farrhana Bhatt, Rithvik Dhanjani, Karan Wahi, Harsh Gujral, Orry, Ruhanika Dhawan, Jasmin Bhasin, Gaurav Khanna, Vishal Aditya Singh, Shagun Sharma and Avika Gor.

The season later saw a major twist when Vishal Aditya Singh and Gaurav Khanna returned as wildcard contestants after their initial eliminations. Their comeback added another layer of competition to the stunt-based reality show.