Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan is known for bringing together celebrity combinations that viewers do not always expect. The upcoming episode Koffee With Karan Season 9 promises exactly that, with Bollywood’s khiladi number 1 Akshay Kumar and Gen Z’s favourite Ravi Kishan sharing the famous couch for the first time. The newly released promo offers a glimpse of their easy friendship, hilarious exchanges, and a few unexpectedly emotional moments. While Ravi brings his trademark Bhojpuri style and viral dance moves to the show, Akshay makes sure that the conversation is never short of humour. Alongside the fun moments, the duo also opens up about personal experiences, making Koffee With Karan Season 9’s episode even more interesting.
The promo begins with Karan Johar introducing the two guests in his signature style. He describes Akshay as a Bollywood icon and welcomes Ravi Kishan, mentioning his growing popularity among Gen Z audiences.
Karan Johar reveals that bringing Ravi and Akshay together on the couch was actually Akshay’s idea himself. The two actors share a very good friendship in the Bollywood industry, and their conversations quickly turn into entertaining exchanges.
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Ravi makes an energetic entry with his popular catchphrase, “Zindagi jhandwa, phir bhi ghamandwa.” Karan also brings up Ravi’s self-proclaimed title of ‘Bihar Ka Brad Pitt’, which has become a familiar part of his public persona.
One of the more touching moments comes when Akshay speaks about Ravi’s personality. While people are familiar with his comic timing, Akshay points out that he is actually a very emotional person. Ravi then opens up about his journey in the entertainment industry and says, “People walk and come up in life; I’ve crawled and I’ve reached.” The actor gives Ravi a warm hug and tells him, “I love you.”
The mood changes when Karan Johar brings up Ravi Kishan’s popular dance moves on Koffee With Karan Season 9. Akshay expresses his wish to learn Ravi’s signature hook step, and the two actors soon turn the Koffee couch into a dance floor. Ravi teaches Akshay his viral steps, and the Bollywood star happily joins him. Their dance moment is one of the highlights of the promo, especially as Ravi brings his trademark energy to the performance.
The upcoming episode of Koffee With Karan Season 9 will feature Akshay Kumar and Ravi Kishan together on the couch. The new episode is scheduled to stream on Wednesday at 7:00 pm on JioHotstar’s The Peacock Hub.
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