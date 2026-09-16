Mahhi Vij says Mani Ratnam selected her for Yuva, but she lost Kareena Kapoor’s role due to ‘equations’

Mahhi Vij was considered for the role of Mira in Mani Ratnam's Yuva, which was eventually played by Kareena Kapoor opposite Vivek Oberoi.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/entertainment/tv/mahhi-vij-says-mani-ratnam-selected-her-for-yuva-but-she-lost-kareena-kapoors-role-due-to-equations-8525632/ Copy

Mahhi Vij and Kareena Kapoor Khan(PC-Instagram)

Before becoming a familiar face on television, Mahhi Vij had several opportunities in films. During her time on Bigg Boss 20, the actor recalled her early days in Mumbai and revealed that she was once selected by filmmaker Mani Ratnam for Yuva, a role that eventually went to Kareena Kapoor. Mahhi shared these details while speaking to fellow contestant Kanika Mann. She spoke about her first music video and how she moved from music videos to South Indian films before getting an opportunity to work with Mani Ratnam.

Mahhi Vij recalls her first music video

Mahhi said she had just moved to Mumbai when she got her first music video opportunity. She said, “Bombay gayi toh aate hi mujhe music video mil gaya, woh pink dress wala, ‘Tu Tu Hai Wahi’. Woh pehla music video (I went to Bombay and got a music video as soon as I arrived. It was the one where I wore the pink dress, ‘Tu Tu Hai Wahi’. That was my first music video).”

According to Mahhi, several music videos followed and many of them became successful. “Uske baad meri life se bahut saare music videos, saare hit kiye maine, saare. (After that, I did a lot of music videos, and all of them were hits),” she added.

Mahhi Vij was selected for Yuva

Mahhi then spoke about her transition from music videos to films. She recalled working in South Indian films with actors including Prabhu Deva and Mammootty before getting an opportunity to work with Mani Ratnam. “Mani Ratnam ne mujhe Yuva ke liye select kiya (Mani Ratnam selected me for Yuva),” she said.

Mahhi was considered for the role of Mira, which was eventually played by Kareena Kapoor opposite Vivek Oberoi. However, she said things did not work out because of some differences. “But wahan pe kuch equations thodi kharab ho gayi thi kisi ke saath,” she said. (But some equations with someone had gone a little sour there).

Mahhi turned to television after film projects fell through

After Yuva, Mahhi returned to Delhi. She said she discussed two or three more film projects, but they were cancelled at the last minute.

With her film opportunities not working out, Mahhi decided to try television. She eventually became popular for her role as Nakusha in Laagi Tujhse Lagan and later appeared in Balika Vadhu.

Mahhi has also participated in several reality shows, including Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and Khatron Ke Khiladi.