Mirzapur The Movie box office collection Day 7: Pankaj Tripathi, Divyenndu’s film maintains streak despite slight dip, earns Rs…

Pankaj Tripathi and Divyenndu's film continues its strong run as it nears the end of its first week in theatres, despite a slight dip in earnings.

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Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal starrer holds momentum despite slight dip (PC: Twitter)

Mirzapur: The Movie has completed its first week in theatres and the response has remained encouraging despite a gradual slowdown in daily earnings. The film brought the much-loved world of the Prime Video series to the big screen with several familiar faces returning to their popular roles. After opening strongly on September 4, the film managed to maintain its momentum through the weekend and most of its first-week run. It is now approaching another major box-office milestone, with the India collection moving closer to the Rs 150 crore mark. However, the arrival of a new release could put its hold to the test in the coming days.

Mirzapur The Movie Day 7 box office collection

According to the latest figures tracked by Sacnilk, Mirzapur: The Movie collected Rs 10.55 crore net in India on Day 7. This takes its total India net collection to Rs 148.45 crore, while the India gross collection has reached Rs 176.94 crore.

The Day 7 figure represents a 15.9% drop from Wednesday’s Rs 12.55 crore net collection. Despite the decline, the film has remained above the Rs 10 crore mark and is now only around Rs 1.55 crore away from entering the Rs 150 crore club in India.

Day 7 occupancy remains steady

The film recorded an overall Hindi occupancy of 27.58% on Thursday across its shows. The morning shows registered 13.31% occupancy while the afternoon shows recorded 24.69%. Occupancy improved to 27.08% in the evening before reaching 43% during the night shows. This indicates that the film continued to attract stronger audiences later in the day even as its overall collection saw a drop from the previous day.

How much did Mirzapur The Movie earn worldwide?

The film has also maintained a strong overseas run. On Day 7, it added around Rs 2.50 crore from international markets, taking its overseas gross total to Rs 35.50 crore. With its India gross of Rs 176.94 crore and overseas gross of Rs 35.50 crore, Mirzapur The Movie has reached a worldwide gross collection of approximately Rs 212.44 crore after seven days.

Mirzapur: The Movie box office journey so far

The film opened with Rs 25.75 crore net in India before showing further growth over the weekend. It collected around Rs 32 crore on Saturday and Rs 36 crore on Sunday. The weekday run remained healthy, with the film earning approximately Rs 16 crore on Monday. Collections then moved to Rs 15.60 crore on Tuesday and Rs 12.55 crore on Wednesday before falling to Rs 10.55 crore on Day 7.

Haiwaan arrives as a new challenge

The film now faces fresh competition from Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan‘s Haiwaan, which releases in theatres on September 11. With a new weekend beginning, the competition could affect Mirzapur The Movie’s screen occupancy and daily collections. Still, crossing Rs 150 crore in India would be another notable achievement for the theatrical adaptation of the popular crime drama.

About Mirzapur: The Movie

Mirzapur The Movie expands the world that first became popular with the Prime Video series in 2018. Directed by Gurmeet Singh and written by Puneet Krishna, the film is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under Excel Entertainment.

The ensemble cast includes Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu, Jitendra Kumar, Ravi Kishan, Abhishek Banerjee, Rasika Dugal, Shweta Tripathi, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Harshita Gaur, Sheeba Chaddha, Rajesh Tailang, Mohit Malik, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Sushant Singh, Anjumm Sharma, Satendra Soni and Sonal Chauhan in pivotal roles.