Neem Karoli Baba series announced by Sony TV after Hanuman Ansh’s massive box office success – promo out

Neem Karoli Baba’s life and spiritual legacy are heading to television after the success of Hanuman Ansh. Sony TV and SonyLIV have announced a new mytho-fiction series with its first promo.

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Sony TV announces new Neem Karoli Baba series (PC: Instagram)

Neem Karoli Baba’s story is getting another screen adaptation. After Hanuman Ansh drew attention with its theatrical run, Sony Entertainment Television and SonyLIV have now announced a new series inspired by the revered saint’s life and teachings. The makers have released a first promo, but they are keeping several important details under wraps for now. While viewers get a glimpse of the spiritual world the show plans to explore, the cast and premiere details are still being kept a mystery.

Sony TV announces new Neem Karoli Baba series

Sony Entertainment Television and SonyLIV have announced a new mytho-fiction series based on Neem Karoli Baba. The show is expected to explore stories associated with the saint, along with his teachings and extraordinary experiences linked to his life.

The first promo does not reveal much about the actual storyline. Instead, it creates the mood for the upcoming series through references to Neem Karoli Baba and the mystical tales surrounding him.

The visuals also feature his trademark shawl, while a reference to Lord Hanuman hints at the spiritual connection that will form part of the show’s world. SonyLIV shared the promo on social media and wrote, “Coming soon on Sony LIV and Sony Entertainment Television #NeebKaroriBaba #ComingSoon #SonyLIV #SonyTV”