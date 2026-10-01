Neem Karoli Baba series announced by Sony TV after Hanuman Ansh’s massive box office success – promo out

Neem Karoli Baba’s life and spiritual legacy are heading to television after the success of Hanuman Ansh. Sony TV and SonyLIV have announced a new mytho-fiction series with its first promo.

Written by: Alice Topno
Published: October 1, 2026, 8:19 AM IST
Neem Karoli Baba series announced by Sony TV after Hanuman Ansh’s massive box office success - promo out
Sony TV announces new Neem Karoli Baba series (PC: Instagram)

Neem Karoli Baba’s story is getting another screen adaptation. After Hanuman Ansh drew attention with its theatrical run, Sony Entertainment Television and SonyLIV have now announced a new series inspired by the revered saint’s life and teachings. The makers have released a first promo, but they are keeping several important details under wraps for now. While viewers get a glimpse of the spiritual world the show plans to explore, the cast and premiere details are still being kept a mystery.  

Sony TV announces new Neem Karoli Baba series 

Sony Entertainment Television and SonyLIV have announced a new mytho-fiction series based on Neem Karoli Baba. The show is expected to explore stories associated with the saint, along with his teachings and extraordinary experiences linked to his life.  

Read more: Hanuman Ansh box office collection Day 53: Neem Karoli Baba film nears Rs 310 crore India net

The first promo does not reveal much about the actual storyline. Instead, it creates the mood for the upcoming series through references to Neem Karoli Baba and the mystical tales surrounding him. 

The visuals also feature his trademark shawl, while a reference to Lord Hanuman hints at the spiritual connection that will form part of the show’s world. SonyLIV shared the promo on social media and wrote, “Coming soon on Sony LIV and Sony Entertainment Television #NeebKaroriBaba #ComingSoon #SonyLIV #SonyTV” 

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Sony LIV (@sonylivindia)

Related News

Add India.com as a Preferred Source Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Tags:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

About the Author

Alice Topno

Alice Topno

Alice Mary Topno is an Entertainment journalist at India.com who loves telling stories that spark conversations. Covering Bollywood, Hollywood, Korean entertainment, lifestyle, and pop culture, she br ... Read More

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.