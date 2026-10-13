Niti Taylor recalls shocking casting couch experience, says she blocked director

Actress Niti Taylor opens up about casting couch experience, says she never returned to films after Telugu projects.

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Niti Taylor (PC- Instagram)

Television actor Niti Taylor has opened up about a disturbing experience she had with a film director, which made her step away from movies. In an interview with Hauterrfly, the actor recalled how the director allegedly asked her to sleep with him in exchange for a role in his next film. Niti said the incident left her shocked and changed her decision to continue working in films.

Niti Taylor recalls casting couch experience

During the conversation, Niti initially thought she had acted in only two South Indian films, before realising that she had actually worked in three Telugu movies. Recalling her experience with the director of her first film, she said, “The director who did the first film with me called me for another movie when we were done with it. Then he said, but you will have to sleep with me for it this time. You do not realise, you do not know how to react. I just cut the call, I blocked his number, I called up my mom, and I’m like, imagine that budda, old man.”

Niti also suggested that she had seen the director around other female actors but had not expected him to make such a demand of her. She added, “I saw him with other chicks and stuff like that. I never knew when he would try this with me. That’s when I decided I will never do any movie ever again. I was just taken aback, and I only blocked him. I did not tell this to anyone because I was zapped. You just come like…”

The actor did not reveal the director’s name. She also said she did not tell anyone about the incident at the time because she was too shocked by what had happened.

Niti Taylor’s three Telugu films

Niti made her film debut with the Telugu movie Mem Vayasuku Vacham in 2012. Directed by Trinadha Rao Nakkina, the film starred Tanish in the lead role and was produced by Bekkam Venugopal. It performed well at the box office.

In 2013, she appeared in Pelli Pustakam, directed by Ramakrishna Machakanti. The film starred Rahul Ravindran and was produced by B Nagireddy, BV Gopal and P Suman. Unlike her debut, the film failed at the box office and received negative reviews from critics.

Her third and last film was Love Dot Com, released in 2014. Directed by Raja Vannem Reddy, the film featured Aarya Sandeep as her co-star and was written and produced by CHV Brinda Reddy. The film also failed commercially.

Niti did not return to films after these three Telugu projects and continued to build her career in television. In her latest interview, she reflected on the experience that contributed to her decision to step away from movies.