Pati Patni Aur Panga 2 set fire: AICWA president writes to Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, seeks FIR against makers over safety lapses

A fire broke out near the Pati Patni Aur Panga 2 set at Mumbai’s Film City. AICWA has written to Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis seeking an inquiry and FIR against those responsible.

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Pati Patni Aur Panga 2 set catches fire (PC: Instagram)

A fire at Mumbai’s Film City on Monday raised concerns among those working in the television and film industry. The incident took place at a temporary structure associated with the sets of Pati Patni Aur Panga Season 2 at Prime Focus Studio in Goregaon. Videos showing thick smoke and flames from the location quickly surfaced online, leaving many wondering what had happened at the busy shooting complex. While there were no reported casualties, the incident has once again brought attention to safety arrangements on film and television sets. The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) has now stepped in and sought action from Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis over serious safety concerns.

Pati Patni Aur Panga 2 set catches fire in Mumbai

The fire broke out at around 4:00 pm on the sets of Pati Patni Aur Panga Season 2 on Monday at Film City in Goregaon. According to officials, the blaze was confined to a temporary structure behind Prime Focus Studio. The affected area included electrical wiring and installations, cables, wooden planks, bamboo, plastic material, AC units, sound equipment and shooting material. According to initial reports, the fire also spread towards the nearby set of MTV Hustle Season 5, but no casualties have been reported so far.

The Mumbai Fire Brigade and other agencies were called to the spot, and the fire was brought under control after more than an hour. Officials said there was no report of anyone being injured in the incident.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by All Indian Cine Workers Association (@aicwaofficial)

There was initially confusion on social media about which production set had been affected. Some reports claimed that the Ramayana set had caught fire. However, AICWA later clarified that the fire was connected to the Pati Patni Aur Panga Season 2 set at Prime Focus Studio.

AICWA demands FIR against Pati Patni Aur Panga 2 makers from Maharashtra CM

Following the incident, All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) president Suresh Shyamlal Gupta on October 6, 2026, wrote a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis seeking a detailed and time-bound investigation into the fire.

The workers’ body has demanded an FIR for alleged negligence against the channel, producer and production house associated with the show. AICWA has also sought the resignation of the Managing Director of Film City.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by All Indian Cine Workers Association (@aicwaofficial)

Sharing a lengthy letter on social media, AICWA wrote, “A fire broke out at around 4 PM on 05/10/2026 on the set of Colors’ reality show Pati Patni Aur Panga Season 2 at Film City, Goregaon, and spread to the adjoining Hustle set. There were no fire safety arrangements on the set. Film City keeps burning and no one is ever held accountable. AICWA demands from Honourable Chief Minister Shri Devendra Fadnavis:

1. A thorough, time-bound inquiry into how the fire started, why it spread, and why no fire safety was in place.

2. An FIR for negligence against the channel, producer and production house.

3. Resignation of the Managing Director of Film City.

4. Mandatory fire audits, fire safety staff and firefighting equipment on every shoot, with licences cancelled for non-compliance.”

AICWA has also urged the Maharashtra government to make regular fire audits, dedicated fire safety staff and firefighting equipment mandatory for productions shooting inside Film City.

What happened at the Pati Patni Aur Panga 2 set?

The exact cause of the fire has not yet been established. While AICWA has raised allegations about safety lapses, these remain claims by the workers’ body and an investigation is expected to establish what led to the blaze.

A source told the Hindustan Times that, “Yes, there was a fire outside the sets. There is no casualty. Nobody was shooting at the set of Pati Patni Aur Panga. There was no shoot happening.” Further details are awaited from the authorities and production teams as the investigation progresses.