Pratyusha Banerjee suicide case: Rahul Raj Singh discharged by Bombay High Court after 10 years

Rahul Raj Singh, who was accused in connection with Pratyusha Banerjee’s death, has received a major legal development nearly a decade after the television actor passed away.

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Bombay HC gives relief to Rahul Raj Singh after 10 years (PC: Twitter)

Pratyusha Banerjee’s death in 2016 left the television industry and her fans with several unanswered questions. The actor, best known for playing Anandi in the popular show Balika Vadhu, died by suicide at the age of 24. What followed was a long legal battle involving her then-boyfriend and live-in partner Rahul Raj Singh. Her parents had accused him of physical, emotional and financial harassment and alleged that his conduct had pushed her towards taking the extreme step. Nearly a decade later, the case has reached a significant legal point, with the Bombay High Court examining the evidence that had kept the matter alive for years.

Bombay High Court discharges Rahul Raj Singh

The Bombay High Court has discharged Rahul Raj Singh from the decade-old case in which he was accused of abetting Pratyusha Banerjee’s suicide. Justice Shivkumar Dige relied significantly on the recorded final conversation between the former couple before Banerjee died on April 1, 2016. The court’s decision came after Singh challenged an earlier order that had refused to discharge him and directed that the case proceed towards trial.

What happened in Pratyusha Banerjee’s case?

Banerjee was found dead at her Mumbai flat in April 2016. Singh, who was living with her at the time, took her to hospital where she was declared dead. Following her death, Banerjee’s parents approached the police and accused Singh of physical, emotional and financial abuse.

An FIR was registered against him under provisions relating to abetment of suicide, assault and criminal intimidation. Singh denied the allegations and the matter continued through several stages of legal proceedings.

The last conversation between Pratyusha and Rahul

A major part of Singh’s defence was the final conversation he had with Banerjee before her death. His lawyers argued that the recording showed him trying to stop her from taking any drastic step while telling her that he was on his way to meet her.

During the conversation, Banerjee told Singh that she was speaking to him for the last time. Singh tried to convince her otherwise and said that he had turned his car around and was coming to meet her. The same conversation had also played a role when the High Court granted Singh anticipatory bail in 2016.

Earlier court had rejected his discharge plea

The Dindoshi Sessions Court had earlier rejected Singh’s discharge plea. In 2023, the trial court had observed that the circumstances surrounding Banerjee’s death required an examination of the evidence and ordered that Singh face trial.

Singh then challenged that decision before the Bombay High Court. His lawyers, Aabad Ponda and Shreyansh Mithare, argued that the available material did not establish a case of abetment and questioned whether the matter should proceed to trial.

What does the Bombay HC order mean?

The latest order means Rahul Raj Singh will not face trial in the abetment-to-suicide case on the basis of the charges that had been brought against him. The court’s decision marks a major development in a case that remained in legal proceedings for nearly ten years.