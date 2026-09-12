Rohit Roy says TV is a ‘dustbin’, claims television actors don’t have ‘carriage’ of film stars

Rohit Roy pointed out that while some of his television shows, such as Swabhimaan, are still remembered, several others have been forgotten by audiences.

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Rohit Roy (PC- Instagram)

Rohit Roy, who started his acting career on television before moving to films, has shared his views on the difference between the two industries. The actor said television doesn’t have the same lasting impact as cinema and also criticised how some television actors conduct themselves in public.

Rohit, known for shows such as Swabhimaan and Des Mein Niklla Hoga Chand, has also worked in films including Fashion and Shootout at Lokhandwala. During an interview on the Kindle Cast YouTube channel, he was asked whether television has become more professional but lost some of its devotion to the craft.

“This question has been asked of me several times, and I sometimes feel that I shouldn’t come across as ungrateful. But, television is a dustbin medium. You watch it today, it’s like yesterday’s newspaper. Tomorrow, you forget about it. So, in India, unfortunately, with the amount of content being created and the same kind of content being created, there’s hardly any creativity.”

Rohit also pointed out that while some of his television shows, such as Swabhimaan, are still remembered, several others have been forgotten by audiences.

Rohit Roy On TV Actors And Film Stars

The actor was also asked about the perceived hierarchy in Bollywood, where television actors are sometimes considered inferior to film actors. Rohit appeared to agree that there is a difference, particularly when it comes to how actors present themselves in public.

“Quite honestly, television actors don’t have the carriage that film actors have. You see the public appearance of a film actor, you see the carriage with which he or she comes out, especially if he or she is a star. Of course, everybody puts on a front. But that front is graceful, dignified, stylish, cool, all of that. See a gathering of television actors and look at the way they behave. You’ll get your answer. You have to conduct yourself with a certain amount of grace, dignity. You can’t do hoo-haa and make stupid comments because you know the paps are there. Look at the kind of clothing, too.”

Without naming anyone, Rohit also referred to a television star who, according to him, is often seen wearing revealing clothes. When the host suggested that Rohit may have internalised the hierarchy between television and cinema, the actor defended his view by saying that films have a more lasting legacy. He described cinema as being “for posterity” and again called television a “dustbin medium”. He compared the difference between the two mediums to representing India in cricket versus playing at the Ranji level.