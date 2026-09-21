Rohit Shetty praises Salman Khan for hitting back at age and body-shaming trolls: ‘It’s done bro’

Rohit Shetty has shown his support and love for Salman Khan after the Bigg Boss 20 host called out online trolls. Here's how Rohit Shetty praised Salman Khan and his strong response to trolls.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/entertainment/tv/rohit-shetty-praises-salman-khan-for-hitting-back-at-age-and-body-shaming-trolls-its-done-bro-8528287/ Copy

Rohit Shetty backs Salman Khan against trolls (PC: Instagram)

Salman Khan has never been a stranger to online trolling, but his latest response on Bigg Boss 20 has turned into a talking point beyond the reality show. During Weekend Ka Vaar, the actor spoke openly about the comments made about his age, appearance and fitness, while also calling out the way celebrities are targeted online. His remarks have now received support from several members of the film industry, with filmmaker Rohit Shetty making his feelings clear through a social media post for all the trollers.

Rohit Shetty supports Salman Khan after his strong response to trolls

Rohit Shetty took to Instagram and shared a video of Salman Khan from the Bigg Boss 20 latest episode. In the clip, Salman removed his shirt while addressing people who had been commenting on his age and appearance.

Sharing the video, Rohit wrote, “Only unconditional prem for him,” on the video, with caption, “Dear trollers, it’s done bro.” His post came shortly after Salman spoke about the constant trolling faced by actors and other public figures on social media.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rohit Shetty (@itsrohitshetty)

Rohit’s message quickly became part of the ongoing conversation around Salman’s remarks, with the filmmaker making it clear that he stood by the actor.

Salman Khan calls out body-shaming on Bigg Boss 20

During the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 20, Salman Khan addressed the comments he has received about getting older and his changing appearance. He referred to being called “budha” and “mota” online and challenged those who continue to mock celebrities over their looks.

Can’t believe he is 60 years old and still THIS fit #BiggBoss20 #SalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/BKOExG199M — Janki (@Jankidamani7) September 19, 2026



The actor also spoke about the trolling faced by women, particularly in connection with post-pregnancy weight gain. Without naming her directly, Salman defended Katrina Kaif, who had recently faced online comments about her appearance after attending a Ganesh Chaturthi celebration.

Salman also questioned the larger culture of social media trolling and criticised people who make money by putting celebrities down. His comments extended beyond body-shaming as he discussed the way actors are judged over their films, personal choices, and public appearances.

Rohit Shetty joins celebrities supporting Salman Khan

Rohit Shetty was not the only celebrity to react to Salman Khan’s comments. Varun Dhawan, Sohail Khan, filmmaker Kunal Kohli also praised the actor for speaking about social media behaviour, trolls, and paparazzi culture. Television actor Kushal Tandon and Neha Dhupia also applauded Salman’s fitness and discipline after watching the episode.

LATEST – Varun Dhawan’s Instagram Story. David Dhawan and Varun Dhawan watching #BiggBoss20 as Bhai opened his T shirt. Bhai also spoke about Varun Dhawan on the show Varun & his family faced body shaming and trolling.#SalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/LoATK8Jm5s — Sohail. (@BeingSohail__) September 20, 2026

Salman also criticised paparazzi for taking uncomfortable pictures of actresses and spoke about the pressure placed on celebrities to constantly respond to public opinion. His remarks have since sparked wider discussion online, while Rohit’s “unconditional prem” message added another voice of support to the conversation.