Saurav Gurjar detained: Mahabharat actor faces allegations of harassing woman over marriage promise

Saurav Gurjar, known for playing Bhim in Mahabharat, has been detained following a complaint by a woman who accused him of harassment after an alleged promise of marriage. Police is investigating the case.

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Saurav Gurjar detained for harassing woman over alleged marriage promise (PC: Instagram)

Saurav Gurjar, best known for playing Bhim in Mahabharat and Zor in Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva, has found himself in a big controversy of a police case after a 29-year-old woman approached Hyderabad police with allegations of harassment and deception. The complaint has brought attention to the actor and professional wrestler’s personal life, with the woman claiming that their relationship began several years ago and that Saurav Gurjar had assured her that they would eventually get married. What followed, according to her complaint, was a series of disagreements over the alleged marriage promise and communication between the two. Police have now stepped in to investigate the claims and have taken Gurjar to Hyderabad for further legal proceedings.

Woman alleges Saurav Gurjar promised marriage

According to the complaint filed with Hyderabad’s Gachibowli police, the woman said she first became acquainted with Saurav Gurjar through Instagram in 2021. The two allegedly became closer through WhatsApp and met in person for the first time on December 25, 2021.

The woman alleged that Gurjar promised to marry her and assured her that she would have rights equivalent to those of a wife. She further claimed that their relationship continued while she was living in the United States and after she returned to India. She also alleged that she was sexually exploited on the false promise of marriage.

Hyderabad, Telangana | Actor and former WWE wrestler Saurav Gurjar was detained by Gachibowli police at Mumbai Airport and produced before a Magistrate, who sent him to 14 days’ judicial remand, following a complaint lodged by a 29-year-old woman, alleging sexual exploitation on… — ANI (@ANI) September 20, 2026

She also alleged that Gurjar persuaded her to leave her job in the US after promising that they would start a business together. According to her complaint, the alleged harassment later affected her ability to concentrate on her career. The woman further claimed that whenever she questioned Gurjar about marriage, he would allegedly block her number and distance himself from her.

Saurav Gurjar allegedly lived with woman before disappearing

The complaint also includes details about the period when the two allegedly lived together. The woman claimed that Saurav Gurjar stayed with her between October 2025 and March 2026. She further alleged that after returning to Hyderabad and continuing to live with her, he suddenly left without informing her.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saurav Gurjar (@thesauravgurjar)

She approached Gachibowli police on August 15, following which a case was registered and an investigation was launched. Police reportedly traced Gurjar to Mumbai and detained him at Mumbai airport before bringing him to Hyderabad for further legal proceedings. According to the reports, he was subsequently remanded to judicial custody.

Who is Saurav Gurjar?

Saurav Gurjar began his acting career with television and became widely recognised after playing Bhim in the Star Plus serial Mahabharat, which aired from 2013 to 2014. He later appeared as Ravan and Bali in Sankatmochan Mahabali Hanuman.

Gurjar also made his Bollywood debut in Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva, released in 2022. He returned to television in 2025 with Shiv Shakti – Tap Tyaag Tandav.

The allegations against Saurav Gurjar are currently under investigation. The complaint represents the woman’s account so far, and further details will depend on the police investigation and other legal proceedings.