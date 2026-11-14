Scout OP’s mother slams Bigg Boss 20 makers over ‘misleading edits’, says son’s mental health is suffering

Scout OP's mother breaks down over Bigg Boss 20 promos, alleges makers are creating a wrong image of her son

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Bigg Boss 20 contestant Scout OP, also known as Tanmay Singh, has found support from his mother amid the ongoing controversy surrounding his journey on the reality show. She has raised questions about the makers’ promotional strategy, alleging that selective editing and clips taken out of context are creating a wrong impression of her son among viewers. Taking to Instagram, Scout’s mother shared an emotional voice note in which she spoke about how certain promos were presenting her son. Her reaction comes after the makers released a new promotional clip showing Scout shaving off his hair following a heated argument with fellow contestant Love Gill.

Comparing the situation to an earlier incident involving the show’s host Salman Khan, she said that even he had to clarify things after an edited promo created a wrong perception about him. She said, “Jab ek maa hone ke naate main khud ko is situation mein rakhkar dekhti hoon, toh mujhe yaad aata hai ki jab show ke host Salman sir ka ek edited promo saamne aaya tha, tab unhe khud aakar logon ko samjhana pada tha ki is tarah ke fake promos se galat perception create ho sakta hai.

Aaj wahi cheez apne bete ke saath hote dekhkar bahut takleef hoti hai.”

She further said that Scout has a life and career outside the Bigg Boss house, and the way he is shown on television could affect his future. According to her, her son has already answered questions about his personal relationships, but the same topics continue to be highlighted in different ways.

She added, “Scout show ke bahar bhi ek zindagi jeeta hai. Uska career hai, uske apne relationships hain aur use aage bhi kaam karna hai. Usne kai baar saaf-saaf apni baat rakhi hai aur apne relationships ko lekar bhi har sawaal ka jawab diya hai. Lekin iske bawajood baar-baar unhi baaton ko alag-alag tareekon se dikhaya ja raha hai.”

Scout OP’s mother accuses makers of selective editing

Scout’s mother also questioned the way old clips and unrelated videos were being combined to create promotional content. She claimed that such edits were presenting a story that did not reflect the complete truth. She said, “Aapki taraf se bhi kaha gaya tha ki gaanon aur edits ke zariye kisi ki image ko alag tarah se project nahi kiya jaata hai, lekin baar-baar wahi cheezein dohrayi ja rahi hain. Kabhi purane clips ko jodkar, kabhi baaton ko beech se kaatkar aur kabhi bilkul alag-alag maukon ke videos ko jodkar promotion banaya ja raha hai. Isse ek aisi kahani saamne aati hai jo poori sachchai se bilkul alag hai.”

‘Aakhir ek insaan ko kitna mentally push kiya jayega?’

In her emotional message, Scout’s mother also expressed concern about her son’s mental health. She said that he was already dealing with a lot of pressure inside the house, and repeatedly bringing up the same issues through promotional videos was making things more difficult for him.

She said, “Ek maa ke liye yeh dekhna bahut mushkil hai ki uska beta mentally itna kuch jhel raha hai. Woh pehle hi bahut pressure mein hai aur kai baar apni takleef bhi zahir kar chuka hai. Use is had tak mental stress se guzarte dekhne ke bawajood baar-baar unhi baaton ko uthakar gaanon aur edits ke zariye promotion kiya ja raha hai aur ek nayi narrative banayi ja rahi hai. Aakhir ek insaan ko kitna mentally push kiya jayega?”

Clarifying that she was not asking the makers for any special treatment, she requested them to give Scout a fair chance to present his side. She also urged them to show his statements in their complete context instead of using selective portions.

She added, “Main kisi special treatment ki maang nahi kar rahi hoon. Bas itna chahti hoon ki mere bete ke saath bhi fairness ho. Uski baaton ko poora dikhaya jaaye, unka context kaatkar nahi. Use bhi apni baat rakhne ka aur apni image ko lekar pareshaan hue bina is safar ko poora karne ka mauka mile.”

Concluding her message, she reminded the makers that the impact of a reality show can continue even after it ends. She said that a contestant’s mental health, career and personal life should also be considered while creating promotional content.

She added, “Aakhir woh bhi kisi ka beta hai. Uski bhi ek zindagi hai, uske bhi sapne hain aur uska bhi ek future hai. Ek show aur uska promotion kuch waqt ke liye hota hai, lekin uska asar kisi insaan ki zindagi aur mental health par bahut lambe waqt tak reh sakta hai.”

What happened between Scout OP and Love Gill?

Scout’s mother’s voice note came after the makers released a new promo showing a heated argument between Scout and Love Gill. The disagreement reportedly started after Scout made a remark about Love’s pyjamas, which she found inappropriate.

In the promo, Scout is seen apologising to Love several times. However, she refuses to accept his apology and questions his behaviour, leading to another tense moment inside the Bigg Boss 20 house.