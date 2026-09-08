Shalin Bhanot reacts to his comparison with Qazi Touqeer in Bigg Boss 20: ‘Main ek hi hoon’

Shalin Bhanot has reacted to comparisons with Bigg Boss 20 contestant Qazi Touqeer, saying he is tired of being compared with contestants from different seasons and insisting that there is “no other Shalin”.

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Shalin Bhanot reacts to his comparison with Qazi Touqeer in Bigg Boss 20 (PC: Instagram)

Bigg Boss may have moved on to Season 20, but Shalin Bhanot seems to have found his way back into the conversation. Shalin was one of the popular contestants on Bigg Boss 16, where his equation with a few housemates became a major talking point. This time, it is not because he has entered the Bigg Boss house again, but because viewers have started comparing him with one of the latest contestants, Qazi Touqeer. As Qazi’s personality and behaviour continue to spark reactions inside and outside the house, the comparisons with Shalin have also picked up online. Shalin has now noticed the chatter and has a message for those drawing parallels between the two.

Bigg Boss 20: Shalin Bhanot breaks silence to Qazi Touqeer comparison

Shalin Bhanot, who was a contestant on Bigg Boss 16, has reacted to the comparisons being made between him and Qazi Touqeer. Qazi entered Bigg Boss 20 with plenty of confidence and quickly became one of the contestants being discussed by viewers. As Qazi’s stint started attracting attention, social media users began drawing similarities between his mannerisms and Shalin’s time on the reality show. The comparisons eventually reached Shalin, who addressed them through his Instagram Story.

Shalin Bhanot is DONE with the comparisons! “Mera season 16 tha, lekin har season mein mere se kisi na kisi ko compare karte ho… Main ek hi hoon!” Shalin being Shalin is truly UNMATCHED! #BiggBoss20 #ShalinBhanot #QaziTouqeer #BiggBoss #BB20 pic.twitter.com/F6vIrjwE1V — (@The_Drama_Dose) September 8, 2026

Shalin pointed out that this is not the first time he has been dragged into comparisons during a new season of Bigg Boss. He questioned why his name keeps coming up whenever a new contestant displays a personality that reminds viewers of him.

Shalin Bhanot says “Stop comparing me”

In the video shared on his Instagram Story, Shalin Bhanot expressed his frustration over repeatedly being compared with contestants from different seasons. He recalled how similar comparisons were made in previous seasons as well. According to Shalin, he was associated with contestants from Bigg Boss 17, Bigg Boss 18, and Bigg Boss 19, and now the same thing is happening in Season 20. He then addressed the latest comparison with Qazi Touqeer.

Shalin “Har season log contestants ko mere se compare karne lagte hain. Main ek hi hoon, mere jaisa koi nahi ho sakta!” Bro really took this sportingly ❤️! Lord Shalin for a reason! #ShalinBhanot #Biggboss20 pic.twitter.com/S7g0x4n5Mm — (@Nahyan_here) September 8, 2026

Shalin made it clear that he does not see himself as someone who can be replaced or recreated by another contestant. His message was simple: “Mera season 16 tha, lekin har season mein mere se kisi na kisi ko compare karte ho… Main ek hi hoon. There is no other Shalin. Stop comparing me with anybody.” He also asked people to stop comparing him with other contestants.

Qazi Touqeer in Bigg Boss 20

Kashmiri singer and performer Qazi Touqeer has officially entered the Bigg Boss 20 house as a contestant. The milestone 20th season of the hit reality show hosted by Salman Khan premiered on September 6, 2026, marking Qazi Touqeer’s return to national television after nearly two decades away from the spotlight.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Qazi Touqeer (@qazitouqeer_official)

Qazi Touqeer entered Bigg Boss 20 with a strong sense of confidence and has quickly become a talking point among viewers. His fun behaviour and interactions with the other contestants have already created buzz around him.