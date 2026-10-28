Shivaji Satam gets emotional remembering CID Creator BP Singh: ‘He taught me everything’

The television industry is mourning the loss of veteran filmmaker BP Singh, the man behind popular shows like CID and Aahat. Actor Shivaji Satam, who became a household name for playing ACP Pradyuman

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Shivaji Satam mourns BP Singh's demise (PC-Instagram)

The television industry is mourning the loss of veteran filmmaker BP Singh, the man behind popular shows like CID and Aahat. Actor Shivaji Satam, who became a household name for playing ACP Pradyuman in CID, is remembering the filmmaker as a mentor, close friend and the person who shaped his career on television. In a recent interview, Satam spoke about their long association and Singh’s passion for his work.

Speaking to Variety India, Shivaji expressed his grief and said, “The biggest chapter of my life is over today. He was a great man, a great friend. I learned everything from him. I came from theatre. I knew how to act on stage. But B. P. Singh taught me how to deliver in front of the camera, how to be larger than life when required. He explained magnification so well. He was a wonderful teacher.”

Satam also recalled Singh’s dedication to filmmaking, even when he was recovering from major health issues. He shared that just three months after undergoing cardiac surgery, Singh returned to work and ran around a jungle with a camera to shoot a chase sequence.

Six to seven months after his second surgery, Singh went on to create a 111-minute episode of CID filmed in a single continuous shot. Satam recalled how the filmmaker guided cameraman Nitin Rao throughout the challenging shoot.

Remembering their friendship, the actor said, “In friendships, there are misunderstandings and fights, but it never went beyond that. He was there in all seasons of my life too. Our relationship cannot be narrowed down to one thing. He was an amazing, wonderful friend, and a friend who taught me so much. A man like him should be given a Padma Shri. But he never bothered about that. He’d say, ‘Leave it, what difference is that going to make? Our audience is there, right?’ The audience is still there. It’s a big achievement.”

Who Was BP Singh?

Veteran television producer and director Brijendra Pal Singh, popularly known as BP Singh, died on October 27, 2026, after suffering a massive heart attack. He was best known for creating CID, one of India’s longest-running crime investigation shows, and Aahat, a popular horror series that entertained audiences for years.

Singh began his career as a news cameraman with Doordarshan in 1973 after graduating from the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Pune. He later worked on television shows such as Ek Shunya Shunya before creating Aahat, which became one of Indian television’s most recognised horror shows.

In 1998, Singh launched CID, which went on to run for more than two decades and became popular among viewers across generations. Apart from creating and producing the series, he also appeared in it as DCP Shamsher Singh Chitrole.

One of the show’s most memorable achievements came in 2004, when the team filmed a 111-minute episode in a single continuous shot. Singh also served as chairman of FTII from 2018 to 2020 and was associated with the Indian Film and Television Directors’ Association.